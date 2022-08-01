Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena

www.gpb.org
Mitch McConnell Suggests Trump Will Have Plenty Of GOP Competition In 2024
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday the party will have a “crowded field” of candidates running for president in 2024. Asked how he would respond to former President Donald Trump potentially launching another run, McConnell gave a broad assessment of what he expects the primary race to look like.
Lindsey Graham argues Constitution grants him 'absolute immunity' in Georgia election-interference probe, a response one former prosecutor calls 'disturbing'
Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham are seeking to quash a subpoena related to the 2020 election. Graham has been asked to testify before a Georgia grand jury about calls he made to Brad Raffensperger. Graham's lawyers say the South Carolina Republican has immunity under the US Constitution. Lawyers for Sen....
Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House
Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the Justice Department after he left the White House, new records reveal.
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says
Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
After Mike Pence's pick for Georgia governor trounced Trump's, the former VP is trying it again in Arizona
Former VP Mike Pence is backing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona's gubernatorial race. Pence said Robson was the "only candidate" for governor who could keep Arizona's streets safe. Former President Donald Trump has backed Robson's rival, the controversial Kari Lake. Former Vice President Mike Pence is throwing his weight behind...
Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!
It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course…
Herschel Walker has secured the endorsement of the Border Patrol union, which opposes Raphael Warnock and defended violence against Haitian migrants. The post Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course… appeared first on NewsOne.
The problem(s) with Lindsey Graham’s reaction to a grand jury subpoena
It was about a week after the 2020 presidential race was called when Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, accused Sen. Lindsey Graham of contacting him directly to question the validity of legally cast ballots. The GOP senator conceded that they had a conversation, but he called the underlying allegation “ridiculous.”
Trump did not have 10,000 troops ready to deploy on Jan. 6, his defense secretary says
Christopher Miller, who served as acting Defense Secretary on Jan. 6, 2021, told the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol that former President Donald Trump never gave an order to have 10,000 National Guard troops ready that day. "Not from my perspective, I was never given any direction...
POLITICO Playbook: Trump's return to Washington prompts choice for GOP
JUST POSTED — “White House braces for grim news on economy,” by Ben White: “Senior administration officials are hitting the airwaves and arm-twisting reporters in private, imploring anyone who will listen that the economy is still healthy.”. HAPPENING TODAY — As the Fed prepares to push...
The legal threat to Trumpworld in Georgia
GEORGIA ON MY MIND — In the wake of the Jan. 6 select committee’s hearings, there have been plenty of questions about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s handling of the investigation into the events leading up to the siege of the U.S. Capitol. But the probe of another prosecutor — Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia — has increasingly attracted the attention of the national media and legal observers, following a series of attention-grabbing investigative steps that have put the office in direct conflict with some key participants in former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Emails reveal Trump campaign efforts to subvert Electoral College certification: ‘We would just be sending fake electoral votes’
Advisors to Donald Trump who were involved in the former president’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election appeared to recognise that their plan was legally dubious, according to emails revealed by The New York Times. The Times said it had reviewed and authenticated dozens of emails that show a...
CPAC 2022: Trump among key conservatives descending on Texas with eyes on midterm elections
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas kicks off on Thursday with an eye on November’s midterm elections as the world’s "largest and most influential gathering" of conservatives plans to focus on the future. "I think the first question is, how big is this big red...
Justice Department sues Peter Navarro for Trump White House emails
The Justice Department on Wednesday sued former Donald Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro in an effort to force him to turn over emails from his tenure in the White House. Navarro, who worked for the White House during the entirety of Trump’s presidency, had used “at least one non-official email account ... to send and receive messages constituting Presidential records,” the Justice Department said in a court filing. Attorneys also accused him of “wrongfully retaining them” in violation of federal record-keeping laws, as Navarro did not copy the messages into an official government account, nor did he respond to the National Archivist’s initial request for the emails.
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
