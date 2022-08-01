ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Drakkar Klose explains callout of Tony Ferguson after UFC 277 win: 'I want to make sure he remembers my name'

By Farah Hannoun, Matthew Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laB9C_0h0f4sRJ00

DALLAS – Tony Ferguson rubbed Drakkar Klose the wrong way, and now he wants to fight him.

Klose (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) picked up a unanimous decision win over Rafa Garcia this past Saturday at UFC 277 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas. The win marked his fifth in six outings.

In his post-fight interview in the octagon, Klose called out Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) and there’s a reason for it.

“He’s from Michigan, from Muskegon, and a couple of years back after I fought Christos (Giagos) in Anaheim (Calif.), I seen him at the bar and he was like, ‘Are you the guy with the Michigan tattoo?'” Klose told reporters at his UFC 277 post-fight news conference. “I’m like, ‘Motherf*cker, you know who I am. Don’t try to f*cking play me like that.’ So I want to make sure he remembers my name.”

Other than that, the surging Klose also is looking to add a marquee name like former interim lightweight champion Ferguson to his resume.

“I’m not here to fight nobodies,” Klose said. “I want to fight the best. If I just want to go in there and get a paycheck, give me someone off (Dana White’s) Contender Series, you know what I mean? I want to be known as one of the top guys in this division, and I only can do that if I’m fighting the best guys.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White clarifies misspeak on Anthony Smith's UFC 277 injury: 'He legitimately has a bad break '

LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White went out of his way to correct an inaccurate comment he made about Anthony Smith at UFC 277. Smith (36-17 MMA, 11-7 UFC), a former light heavyweight title challenger, succumbed to a second-round TKO loss against Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) this past Saturday in Dallas, ending a three-fight winning streak and putting a temporary halt to his hopes for another championship bout.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
MiddleEasy

Urijah Faber Almost Got The Conor McGregor Fight At UFC 196 In 2016

You know the classic Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fight in 2016? Well, it was very close to being Urijah Faber vs. McGregor. It was late February 2016 when then-lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos pulled out of his scheduled UFC 196 fight with McGregor. As we know, Diaz would step up and fight McGregor, but ‘The California Kid’ was next in line and almost had the fight.
UFC
MMAmania.com

‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Drakkar Klose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Callout#Dallas#Combat#Mma#American Airlines Arena#Octagon
Fightful

CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'

CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in results: Anthony Pettis, Stevie Ray official for rematch

The weigh-ins for the PFL’s first playoff event of the 2022 season are in the books, and all eight postseason fighters are on the mark. Top lightweight seed Anthony Pettis (25-13) weighed in at 155.6 pounds for his rematch against Stevie Ray (24-10), who was 155.8. Ray upset Pettis in the regular season with a submission. But Pettis already had wrapped up the No. 1 seed going into the fight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”

UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 89 with Vicente Luque, Anthony Pettis, Geoff Neal, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, Terrance McKinney, and Jason Witt

The 89th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 59 and PFL 7. We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque (2:18). Next, PFL lightweight Anthony Pettis (18:25) comes on. 13th-ranked UFC welterweight Geoff Neal (30:56) then stops by. UFC middleweight Sam Alvey (43:50) joins the show. UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (58:20) comes on. We are then joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (1:14:29). Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Jason Witt (1:24:21).
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”

Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Khan thinks prospect of WWE competing for talent with AEW will be ‘exciting’

With the notable exception of Cody Rhodes, the flow of pro wrestling talent between WWE and AEW since the latter came into existence a few years ago has been a one-way street. Wrestlers who were unhappy with their place in WWE left and showed up on AEW a few months later, helping bolster the roster as the company grew. But with Vince McMahon out and a new team in charge at WWE, including Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs and Paul “Triple H” Levesque heading up creative duties, WWE could already look like a much more attractive place to work...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy