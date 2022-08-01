The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days

thegadgetflow.com
The coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy to improve your content quality
Whether you film workout videos at the beach or a travel vlog in countries around the globe, you need high-quality videography gear that’s portable. As luck would have it, that’s exactly what we’re rounding up today. Check out the coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy to improve your content.
The ultimate biking gadgets guide—smart helmets, eBikes & more
You love whirling across your city or countryside on a bike. Whether cycling is a hardcore sport or a leisure activity for you, you need the right equipment to stay safe. To help you find the best, today we’re presenting you with our ultimate biking gadgets guide. One of...
Problem-solving gadgets and accessories you need in your life
Do you frequently work from coffee shops with less-than-ideal air quality? Or perhaps you know your home’s tap water has contaminants. If either of those is the case, or you encounter other problems throughout the day, today’s blog about problem-solving gadgets and accessories is for you. From a...
The coolest outdoor gadgets for your overnight trips and adventures
You love outdoor adventures and have plenty of gear. But is it cool? The truth is, fun gear makes trips in nature more enjoyable and relaxing. So, today, we’re highlighting outdoor items that combine both form and function. They’re the coolest outdoor gadgets we’ve seen, and they make your journey into the wild incredible.
The best air purifiers you can buy now
Do you live in a city apartment? Or maybe you’re the pet parent of an adorable dog or cat. Whatever your reasons (and there are many possible) for buying an air purifier, we know you want a good one. For that reason, today, we’re highlighting the best air purifiers you can buy now.
These smart home gadgets make multitasking a breeze
Does your housework tend to pile up after the workweek? Or maybe you share your house with lovely but untidy kids and pets. Whatever your situation, home management isn’t easy, but the right smart home gadgets can certainly streamline things. So today, we’re looking at smart home gadgets for multitasking. They simplify chores, giving you more time to do what you love.
OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power
Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information. Furthermore, its well-engineered heat dissipation system includes 12 mm of extra air space on the button and boosted cooling fans to increase cooling efficiency. Boasting 3-minute inflation time with 5 different modes, it pumps up a 195/65 R15 tire from 0% to 100% in a jiffy. Finally, it has two 14-inch extra-long air hoses—press-on and twist-on—and a 100-lumen LED light.
HSI Air Towel Hand Dryer offers temperature control as well as high-speed airflow
Dry your hands in as few as 10 seconds with the HSI Air Towel Hand Dryer. Offering temperature-controlled high-speed airflow, this energy-efficient gadget lets you choose from high, mid, and low drying speeds. Plus, it offers an air flow rate of 26,000 FPM, which is 300 mph. With a heater function, it even prevents the air from being freezing cold in the winter. Moreover, with a removable lower drying tray, it prevents stains from messing up your walls. In fact, the removable water drain tray collects water so you can easily dispose of it. Designed with an air intake filter on the left side, it brings in fresh air rather than dirty air from underneath. Furthermore, its nonflammable ABS case material remains hygienic, and the interlocking automatic door design easily connects with the bathroom door, ensuring workers wash their hands before returning to the workplace.
Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon has a self-sealing magnetic design for endless fun
Give your kids virtually endless fun with the Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon. Using a magnet, it has a self-sealing design so you can reuse it over and over again. Fun for pool parties, backyard gatherings, and more, it’s truly an eco-friendly toy for adults and children alike. The design includes 2 silicone hemispheres with magnets on them. It fills easily when you dunk the water balloon in water, and it automatically shuts so you can quickly rejoin the water fight. It won’t break into pieces during a balloon toss, and it won’t melt even in the high heat of summer. What’s more, there’s nothing to clean up after a party! With a soft design, it won’t hurt anyone during games, and it breaks open immediately upon hitting their target if the force exceeds 5N.
Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is great for minimalist, on-the-go carry of everyday gear
Small and lightweight, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is available in a 3-, 6-, or 10-liter volume, so you can pick the perfect size for your goods. Ideal for everyday gear, it’s perfect to carry a rangefinder camera to a pro DSLR, lenses, and a laptop. Moreover, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 features padded cross-body straps. And a quick adjustment lets you loosen it when accessing gear or when you’re hiking. Additionally, the weatherproof UltraZip provides quick, expansive access. And the FlexFold dividers let you customize organization and protection. All the while, the internal stretchy pockets are perfect for smaller items. Finally, the 6- or 10-liter volume includes a dedicated tablet sleeve to carry your device on the go.
JELLYFISH adorable pushpins are not only squeezable and beautiful but also practical
Enhance your workspace or creative office with the JELLYFISH adorable pushpins. Designed in the shape of jellyfish, they have a squeezable and soft construction. This makes them so fun to play with, quickly triggering a delightful ASMR experience. Not only that, but these beautiful pushpins are also practical. Slightly larger than standard pushpins, they are easier to handle. And their balanced shape lets them stand upright so they don’t roll off your desk. The copper nail has a durable and recyclable design, and the transparent color completes the playful look. Coming in a compact box with 8 pushpins, they offer you enough to keep your pictures, papers, and notes out of the way. You’ll wonder how your office ever survived without these adorable Italian-designed jellyfish!
Which sports smartwatch should you buy to keep up with your workouts?
Whether you run every day or are just starting with fitness, a good sports smartwatch enhances your workouts. Like dedicated sports computers for your wrist, these gadgets use sensors that track everything from your heart rate to your readiness for the day—but you knew that already. Which sports smartwatch should you buy? Check these out.
Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels have a 360° black finish
Get lighting that looks just as good off as it does on with the Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels. These sleek triangles feature a 360° black finish. So when you switch them off, they appear as black triangles, similar to a modern work of art. What’s more, these unique lights come with everything you to need to install them in your home, including black mounting and power accessories. Moreover, they provide vibrant high-contrast RGB lighting animations once you switch them on. They have the same features as Nanoleaf’s Shapes Line, including effects like Rhythm Music, Touch, Screen Mirror, and more. Hang them in your office, living room, gaming area, or any room where you want to add a futuristic vibe. And, of course, they work with your favorite assistants—Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
ONESONIC MXS-HD1 earbuds are ergonomically designed and are sweat- and splash-resistant
Wear the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 noise-canceling earbuds while you work out and run errands, as their ergonomic design and changeable silicone tips provide maximum comfort. This design prevents them from falling out of your ear, enabling you to focus on what matters most: listening to great music. These noise-canceling earbuds also boast an IPX4 water-resistant rating, which makes them perfect to wear in the gym. And wireless connectivity prevents any cords from holding you back. Moreover, the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 includes dual digital microphones with environmental noise suppression. This ensures crystal-clear calls and filters out background noise for transparent communication. Meanwhile, with up to a 20-hour battery life, they’re great to use every day. Finally, they’re compatible with Siri and Google Assistant for effortless music streaming.
AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger uses intelligent power allocation to optimize supply
Charge any of your USB-C gadgets with the AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger. Using intelligent power allocation technology, it not only detects but also optimizes its power supply. This makes sure that devices connected to the dual-port power adapter always receive the best charge. Incredibly, this compact gadget can fast charge 2 iPhone 13 smartphones or even an iPhone 13 and an iPad simultaneously! When using just a single port, it delivers up to 40 watts of fast charging power. This lets it completely fast charge your MacBook Air in just 2 hours. Furthermore, measuring just about 1.9 inches by 0.7 inches by 0.8 inches, this tiny little fast charger has an ultra-compact design. And its foldable prongs make it easily portable no matter where you need to go.
Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L provides extra contoured padding and lumbar support
Receive all-day comfort during travel with the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It’s crafted with an adjustable sternum strap, lumbar support, and extra contoured padding to minimize back pain during heavy loads. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L features dual front zippers to allow for lay-flat packing and easy access to your belongings on flights. Additionally, this bag includes raised mesh slip pockets to hold food or dirty laundry. This design also keeps your valuables out of the crush zone for added protection. Furthermore, it comes with a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket. You’ll also receive dual-zippered dropdown front panel access and 2 water bottle pockets. Finally, it’s completely leather-free and available in 2 colors: Midnight, Nightsky, and Ranger Green.
