The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days

Get lighting that looks just as good off as it does on with the Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels. These sleek triangles feature a 360° black finish. So when you switch them off, they appear as black triangles, similar to a modern work of art. What’s more, these unique lights come with everything you to need to install them in your home, including black mounting and power accessories. Moreover, they provide vibrant high-contrast RGB lighting animations once you switch them on. They have the same features as Nanoleaf’s Shapes Line, including effects like Rhythm Music, Touch, Screen Mirror, and more. Hang them in your office, living room, gaming area, or any room where you want to add a futuristic vibe. And, of course, they work with your favorite assistants—Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO