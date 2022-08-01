Plenty of runs for the Brewers to open the Region 6C playoffs

www.swnewsmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Still alive: Shakopee splits first two Section 3B playoff games
The Shakopee Indians stayed alive in the Section 3B playoffs with a three-run rally in the ninth inning Aug. 3. All three runs came with two outs, giving the seventh-seeded Indians a 6-4 win in the losers bracket at third-seeded Young America. John Hellkamp tied the game with an RBI double and Kyle Ryan followed with a single to put Shakopee up 5-4.
swnewsmedia.com
Not enough offense for the Mudcats as season comes to a close
The Prior Lake Mudcats couldn't get their offense in going in Region 3C play. The seventh-seeded Mudcats needed to beat 10th-seeded Veseli in a three-game series to advance to the eight-team bracket play where four teams make the state field.
swnewsmedia.com
Area hockey players named to Elite League
Five area hockey players from both Chaska and Chanhassen were named to the Upper Midwest High School Elite League. Forwards Sam Scheetz (junior) and Nathan Hinze (senior) from Chaska will be a part of the SIT Investments team, which is one of seven teams in the league. Scheetz and Hinze helped the Hawks finish 22-6 last season, falling 7-4 in the section 2AA championship game to Prior Lake.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paige Bueckers tears ACL, will miss 2022-23 season
UConn guard and Hopkins native Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming 2022-23 season. According to a release by the school, Bueckers suffered the injury during a pickup basketball game and underwent an MRI on Monday night to confirm the injury. Bueckers is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday and an update on her timetable will be determined after the season.
swnewsmedia.com
Badger Hill Brewing relocates brewery and taproom to Canterbury Commons
Badger Hill Brewing announced July 25 that its brewery and taproom are relocating to the Canterbury Commons district in Shakopee. Along with Badger Hill, local Mexican restaurant Bravis Modern Street Foods will also be relocating to the same site. The restaurant’s food will be available in the Badger Hill taproom.
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Minnesota History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swnewsmedia.com
What happened on this date in local history?
August 1, 1935: Chaska’s been coming right to the front in the past few years with the addition of modern improvements. Its latest acquirement is a radio broadcasting station--a genuine government licensed transmitter. So hereafter you may sometime happen to hear the call letters W9VEF, Chaska, Minnesota. The addition of the radio station came about Saturday when Francis Fiebelkorn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Fiebelkorn, received his government license. He is the youngest short-wave operator being less than seventeen years old.
swnewsmedia.com
Growth Through Opportunity wraps up first year in Chaska
The Chaska Police Department, in partnership with Empower Inclusion, is the third in the state of Minnesota to offer a Growth Through Opportunity program. GTO gives 18- to 21-year-olds who have intellectual or developmental disabilities the opportunity to intern around their city and gain valuable job skills. The inaugural interns, Jordan Moore of Hamburg and Mitchell Scott of Eden Prairie, participated in GTO twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight weeks throughout the summer.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Rosemary F. Elke
Rosemary Frances (Sheehan) Elke was born on October 2, 1935 in Harmony, Minnesota. Her early years were spent traveling with her family in and around Kansas until she was about seven when they settled in the Chaska area. Rosemary attended Guardian Angels Catholic School, graduating from 8th grade there. She began grade 9 in Shakopee, but she became ill and stopped attending school.
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
swnewsmedia.com
Taste and Toast at the Arboretum features local businesses
Taste and Toast is one of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s largest parties of the summer. Around 1,000 attendees enjoyed the beautiful evening in the gardens at peak bloom on July 27. Around 45 local restaurants, wineries, breweries and cideries participate in the event. Local businesses that participated this year...
‘This Is Us’ Star Spotted Bartending In Minnesota
It has been about two months since the season finale of 'This Is Us'. One star from the hit show decided to do some guest bartending in Minnesota. Justin Hartley, known as Kevin Pearson on the show, did some guest bartending at the Westin Edina Galleria in Edina this past Friday. The Westin describes the business as:
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
visitroseville.com
Minnesota State Fair – Where to stay, Parking and How to Save
The Minnesota State Fair is just days away from starting and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether you go for the food, the rides, the animals, or the music, there is sure to be something for everyone. This year’s fair will be another year with record-setting attendance so now is the time to start planning your trip. Let us give you tips on where to stay, where to buy tickets, and more.
swnewsmedia.com
Scott County Fair returns with fan favorites and new exhibits
The Scott County Fair returned to the fairgrounds this year with familiar attractions and brand new exhibits for visitors to enjoy. This year’s fair took place from July 27-31 in Jordan with a variety of food vendors, carnival rides, music, animals and grandstand shows. “We are hoping that people...
Comments / 0