Retreat to Enen The Great North Walkthrough Guide

techraptor.net
Related
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
A private Scottish island with a lighthouse and 5-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Pladda Island, a private island with its own lighthouse in Scotland, has gone on the market. It sits on 28 acres of land and has a five-bedroom home.
Natsiaa 2022: Indigenous artist Rarru wins first prize with hand-woven sail
A “monumental” hand-woven pandanus sail symbolising the centuries-long relationship between Yolngu of Arnhem Land and their Macassan neighbours in Indonesia, has taken out first prize in the prestigious National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art awards (Natsiaa). Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, a senior Yolngu artist from Lanarra in Arnhem...
Charles Lloyd Trios: Ocean review – a rich mix from a master enchanter
The saxophonist, flautist and early global-music pioneer Charles Lloyd has been entrancing audiences worldwide for more than 60 years, as well as travelling widely in his own fertile imagination to cultures way outside his jazz origins. But the west coast has felt like Lloyd’s spiritual home since he was a teenager in 1956 LA, studying Bartók by day and jamming with the then undiscovered Ornette Coleman at night, or playing and hanging out with the Beach Boys during his midlife 1970s-80s withdrawal from jazz. In 2018, three decades after his triumphant comeback, Lloyd chose a beloved Santa Barbara venue close to his California home to record his 80th birthday album: 8: Kindred Spirits (Live from the Lobero).
Comments / 0