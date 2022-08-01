Bulloch County goes back to school

griceconnect.com
Savannah Tribune
Elevate Savannah Expands Program To DeRenne Middle School
Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall.
wtoc.com
Bryan, Liberty, and Evans counties return to the classroom
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, more than 10,000 students will head back to the classroom in Liberty County. It will be a more traditional year here in Liberty County – masks are optional and everyone will be face to face. Although the school does not have any major...
wtoc.com
Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The school day has officially started and the new year is now underway in Liberty County. Not only are all of the students inside with the teachers but also they have extra volunteers to help out today. It always takes a little extra time to...
wtoc.com
Parents, students excited for first day back in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the new year starts in Bulloch County, one subtle difference that maters to plenty of parents is happening at the first door. The parking lot of Mattie Lively Elementary saw parents bringing youngsters to school for the first day. Many were as excited as the students.
wtoc.com
SCCPSS students participate in bus route ride-along
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students are in the process of packing up their supplies for the new year and setting their alarms. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will welcome them back tomorrow. And for many, getting there will be as simple as hopping on one of those iconic...
Bulloch County Schools to pilot online payment options
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Three Bulloch County schools will pilot hands-free, online payment options during the upcoming school year beginning on August 1. Julia P. Bryant Elementary and Statesboro High launched the new feature on July 28, and Southeast Bulloch Middle will go live by the end of August. The new system will allow […]
wtoc.com
Parents concerned about construction on James E. Bacon Elementary School in Wayne Co.
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in the Wayne County School System are set to return to class on Friday, but James E. Bacon Elementary School is under construction and won’t be able to house students. As a result, student will be spread out across three separate campuses, which one parent says raises major concerns.
WJCL
Jasper County Schools superintendent addresses issues after community protests first week of school
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Just one day after parents and community members stood outside the Jasper County School District office to protest the district, the superintendent faced parents. Saturday, Jasper County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson held a public forum as part of her Jasper Chronicles initiative. The forum...
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
wtoc.com
Getting students ready for college and careers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As students prepare to start a new school year, many already have an eye on the future. Administrators are helping students find their path and opening new doors along the way. “We’re exposing kids early, letting them know that there are opportunities,” Dr. Angie Lewis said....
wtoc.com
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
Savannah Tribune
Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
wtoc.com
Hinesville Police share back-to-school driving tips
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A return to school also means a return to traffic. Liberty County Schools are back in session as of Tuesday. Officials with the Hinesville Police Department say with students back in school, it often means more cars on the road, which is why it’s so important to be a safe driver.
Free well-deserved offers for teachers that are an A+
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Teachers are the backbone of society and have what many consider the most important job in the world, the ability to shape leaders of the future locally and globally. As they prepare to ready students for their future this school year, these companies are ready to gift teachers with freebies that […]
East Georgia State College to help adult learners finish Associate degrees
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Going to college can be an exciting time for many, as it opens the door to a plethora of new experiences and provides the opportunity to dig deeper into interesting subjects. However, it can also come with challenges which may lead to some not being able to finish. According to the […]
Optim Orthopedics officially breaks ground on new Statesboro facility
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held an “official” groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the new Optim Orthopedics 22,283-square-foot facility in Statesboro. Even though construction began in June, the chamber gathered Optim staff, doctors, leadership and the community to celebrate this momentous expansion. Watch the entire ceremony...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah increases pay for first responders, implements entry programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah invested in a public safety wage increase over the weekend. That includes increase in pay, retention bonuses and more. The pay increase puts the starting salary for police officers at $50,000. The starting salary for firefighters is at $48,000, up from the...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend. If you have an event coming up in Savannah on a weekend, be sure to send the details […]
Summer camps wrap up at Learning Center
The Fulford Community Learning Center is reporting a successful summer after delivering five different summer camps to local school-aged kids. The centre sits on the campus of the East Georgia State College. The five themed camps offered, included: art, STEM, makerspace, astronomy, and camp invention.
