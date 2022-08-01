ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Bulloch County goes back to school

By Whitney Lavoie
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 2 days ago
griceconnect.com

Savannah Tribune

Elevate Savannah Expands Program To DeRenne Middle School

Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bryan, Liberty, and Evans counties return to the classroom

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, more than 10,000 students will head back to the classroom in Liberty County. It will be a more traditional year here in Liberty County – masks are optional and everyone will be face to face. Although the school does not have any major...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Parents, students excited for first day back in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the new year starts in Bulloch County, one subtle difference that maters to plenty of parents is happening at the first door. The parking lot of Mattie Lively Elementary saw parents bringing youngsters to school for the first day. Many were as excited as the students.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS students participate in bus route ride-along

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students are in the process of packing up their supplies for the new year and setting their alarms. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will welcome them back tomorrow. And for many, getting there will be as simple as hopping on one of those iconic...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch County Schools to pilot online payment options

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Three Bulloch County schools will pilot hands-free, online payment options during the upcoming school year beginning on August 1. Julia P. Bryant Elementary and Statesboro High launched the new feature on July 28, and Southeast Bulloch Middle will go live by the end of August. The new system will allow […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Getting students ready for college and careers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As students prepare to start a new school year, many already have an eye on the future. Administrators are helping students find their path and opening new doors along the way. “We’re exposing kids early, letting them know that there are opportunities,” Dr. Angie Lewis said....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Medical center expanding in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Tribune

Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville Police share back-to-school driving tips

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A return to school also means a return to traffic. Liberty County Schools are back in session as of Tuesday. Officials with the Hinesville Police Department say with students back in school, it often means more cars on the road, which is why it’s so important to be a safe driver.
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Free well-deserved offers for teachers that are an A+

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Teachers are the backbone of society and have what many consider the most important job in the world, the ability to shape leaders of the future locally and globally. As they prepare to ready students for their future this school year, these companies are ready to gift teachers with freebies that […]
Grice Connect

Optim Orthopedics officially breaks ground on new Statesboro facility

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held an “official” groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the new Optim Orthopedics 22,283-square-foot facility in Statesboro. Even though construction began in June, the chamber gathered Optim staff, doctors, leadership and the community to celebrate this momentous expansion. Watch the entire ceremony...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend. If you have an event coming up in Savannah on a weekend, be sure to send the details […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Summer camps wrap up at Learning Center

The Fulford Community Learning Center is reporting a successful summer after delivering five different summer camps to local school-aged kids. The centre sits on the campus of the East Georgia State College. The five themed camps offered, included: art, STEM, makerspace, astronomy, and camp invention.
SWAINSBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

