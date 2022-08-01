Express Employment will fill more than 50 positions at upcoming job fairs in Tampa Bay region

August 3, 2022 - Shriners Healthcare for Children Florida, known as SHC that cares for children with pediatric orthopaedic conditions, will lay off 20 additional workers at the Tampa facility. The majority of the affected workers serve as physical therapists and in outpatient roles. "Our commitment to caring for children in need of Shriners' specialty care remains unchanged. However, in light of recent changes in the delivery of health care services, SHC will no longer be providing clinic services at our Tampa location," an administrator wrote in a letter dated Aug. 1, informing the state the layoffs will occur on Sept. 30. "This change will allow Shriners to continue to strengthen its core mission of caring for children with pediatric orthopaedic conditions while ensuring good stewardship of our charitable resources," the letter read. Shriners previously cut 38 Tampa employees in April.

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO