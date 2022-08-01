Express Employment will fill more than 50 positions at upcoming job fairs in Tampa Bay region

thatssotampa.com
fox13news.com
Report shows rent prices leveling-off around Tampa Bay, but residents still struggle
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There may be a glimmer of hope for Tampa-area renters who have been battered by some of the nation’s sharpest rent increases. A new report Apartments.com, owned by the data firm CoStar Group, shows the growth in apartment rents is starting to cool off. "It’s...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Tampa that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
stpetecatalyst.com
Shriners lays off more workers in Tampa
August 3, 2022 - Shriners Healthcare for Children Florida, known as SHC that cares for children with pediatric orthopaedic conditions, will lay off 20 additional workers at the Tampa facility. The majority of the affected workers serve as physical therapists and in outpatient roles. "Our commitment to caring for children in need of Shriners' specialty care remains unchanged. However, in light of recent changes in the delivery of health care services, SHC will no longer be providing clinic services at our Tampa location," an administrator wrote in a letter dated Aug. 1, informing the state the layoffs will occur on Sept. 30. "This change will allow Shriners to continue to strengthen its core mission of caring for children with pediatric orthopaedic conditions while ensuring good stewardship of our charitable resources," the letter read. Shriners previously cut 38 Tampa employees in April.
Here’s when Tampa Bay students return to school
As summer break wraps up for students across Tampa Bay, people may be wondering when will kids return to the classroom.
3 Florida Cities With Skyrocketing Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get For $1,700
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south. There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
stpetecatalyst.com
Boatsetter raises $38M, sees boost in Tampa Bay
Miami-based Boatsetter, which claims to be the world’s only legally compliant and insured peer-to-peer boat rental platform, has secured $38 million in a Series B round after seeing significant activity in the Tampa Bay market. New York-based Level Equity led the Series B round. Boatsetter previously raised a $10...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
First responder hiring fair comes to Pinellas County
As a way to educate perspective police, fire and paramedics, Career Source Pinellas is offering a hiring fair which will include more than 200 agencies offering more than 200 positions.
Florida housing crisis: Section 8 vouchers can’t keep up with Tampa Bay rent hikes
As rents skyrocket in the Tampa Bay area, one local grandmother says federal rental assistance is not keeping up with the dramatic price hikes.
Drive-In Movie Theaters in Tampa Bay
Looking for something different, maybe even something a little old school? Here’s a great activity...
It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
thatssotampa.com
Channelside Golf Cart Rental Company now operating in downtown Tampa
Street legal golf carts have arrived in downtown Tampa. Full credit to Tampa Bay Times reporter Sue Carlton and Tampa’s Downtown Partnership for putting Channelside Golf Carts on our radar. Channelside Rentals offers hourly rentals in the Downtown Tampa area. Enjoy the open air street legal golf cart and visit all the Tampa hot spots like Armature Works, Hyde Park, and Curtis Hixon Park. Visit their Channelside location and their friendly local staff will assist you with booking.
Hillsborough County landlords must provide 60-day notice if increasing rent over five percent
Hillsborough County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance which adds protections for tenants amidst rent hikes Wednesday.
Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa
Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, invested $2 million in Kush for its ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a...
Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September. Event-goers can look...
995qyk.com
Tampa Gas Station To Sell Gas For $2.38 A Gallon Today Only
There is a Tampa gas station to sell gas at $2.38 a gallon, but it is today (Monday, 8/1) only. The Flatwoods Marathon, which is located on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will put the gas on sale on Monday afternoon. The sale will happen from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Survey: Tampa's housing market among nation's most vulnerable in the event of a recession
TAMPA, Fla. — It could be another sign that real estate prices are peaking or at least plateauing in our area. A brand-new survey from real estate company Redfin crunched recent data to see which housing markets could be most susceptible to a recession. And Tampa, it turns out, makes the Top 10.
995qyk.com
Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year?
Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year? Hillsborough County is one of the regions biggest employers. Losing almost 2,000 employees in a year would devastate any traditional business, right? But, this business, is our kids. Superintendent Addison Davis says “Throughout the state and nation, the great resignation is in front of us.” ” It’s been difficult times, but we’re trying to work through it every single day.” They currently have 700 vacancies and 15,000 kids in need of certified teachers. Source TBBJ.
