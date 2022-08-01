Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hired a luxury event planner for their wedding party

celebsbar.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shares the First Photo of Her Wedding Band After Marrying Ben Affleck
After marrying longtime love Ben Affleck in an intimate Las Vegas chapel wedding, Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of her wedding band. In an Instagram post, she showed off the ring while holding her phone in bed and smiling—seemingly at her new husband. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for...
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed
It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Falling in love! Ben Affleck’s relationship with Ana de Armas quickly flourished before the general public — and it’s definitely one Hollywood romance worth exploring. Affleck and de Armas worked together on the 2020 psychological thriller Deep Water, which they filmed the year before. The duo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted abroad in […]
Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom
After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
RELATED PEOPLE
The reason why Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet skipped his wedding with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are husband and wife, but not everyone in their family seems to be one hundred percent on board with the marriage. Ben’s oldest daughter, Violet, 16, didn’t travel to Las Vegas because she greatly respects her mom, Jennifer Garner. “Violet stayed home because...
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon
They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
Jennifer Garner gets closer to boyfriend John Miller amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s honeymoon
It seems Jennifer Garner is preparing to take the next step in her romantic relationship with boyfriend John Miller, as sources to the couple revealed that the pair are “getting quite close.” “They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a...
Ben Affleck Got Ready for Jennifer Lopez Wedding in Las Vegas Chapel’s Bathroom
The groom’s green room! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows in a no-frills wedding — and they even kept their preparation casual. The Argo director, 49, and the Grammy nominee, 52, obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, and tied the knot in a small Sin City ceremony. While describing the special day in her “On the JLo” newsletter, the bride gave fans a glimpse of how she and Affleck got ready to walk down the aisle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'
Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
Elle
How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez
More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Paid Tribute to Ben Affleck with Her Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck in a big way at their wedding. The Marry Me actress's wedding dress was the same white dress she wore on the poster for Jersey Girl, the 2004 movie she starred in with Affleck. The strapless, lacy Alexander McQueen gown in a textured...
Jennifer Lopez Wears 'Love' Shirt in L.A. Days After Ben Affleck Wedding
Mrs. Affleck showed off her curves in a crop top and form-fitting pants following her surprise nuptials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands as Paris Honeymoon Continues Post-Wedding: See Photos
The European tour continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted strolling through Paris on their honeymoon — and they couldn’t look more in love. The JLo Beauty founder, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, stepped out in the city on Friday, July 22, after seemingly arriving one day prior. Affleck wore a blue button down and navy pants paired with white sneakers, while Lopez opted for a white floral dress. The Hustlers star wore dark sunglasses and accessorized with a red handbag. Her children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, appeared to trail behind the couple on the sidewalk.
Jennifer Lopez Rehearses for First Stage Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding
Watch: Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share a KISS in Paris. Two weeks after tying the knot with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is set to perform at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30. The day before, J.Lo, 53, was photographed...
We Can't Believe What Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Is Saying About Her Marriage To Ben Affleck Now
It seems that everyone is elated to not only see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, but finally married—that is— apart from her first husband, personal trainer Ojani Noa. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Noa revealed how he really feels about Lopez’s fourth marriage, opened up about his past relationship with her, and attempted to predict what her future with Affleck might be like.
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Shock: ‘Batman’ Actor Reunites With Jennifer Garner Weeks After Tying The Knot With Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck just proved that he could do it all. Other than being an actor, he’s also a doting dad who’s involved in the lives of his three children, namely, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. But this is not all. He’s also a newly married man to Jennifer Lopez and a wonderful co-parent with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
Comments / 0