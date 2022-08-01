ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riceboro, GA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hired a luxury event planner for their wedding party

celebsbar.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
celebsbar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed

It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riceboro, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Colin Cowie
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Got Ready for Jennifer Lopez Wedding in Las Vegas Chapel’s Bathroom

The groom’s green room! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows in a no-frills wedding — and they even kept their preparation casual. The Argo director, 49, and the Grammy nominee, 52, obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, and tied the knot in a small Sin City ceremony. While describing the special day in her “On the JLo” newsletter, the bride gave fans a glimpse of how she and Affleck got ready to walk down the aisle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Event Planner
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'

Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elle

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Paid Tribute to Ben Affleck with Her Wedding Dress

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck in a big way at their wedding. The Marry Me actress's wedding dress was the same white dress she wore on the poster for Jersey Girl, the 2004 movie she starred in with Affleck. The strapless, lacy Alexander McQueen gown in a textured...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands as Paris Honeymoon Continues Post-Wedding: See Photos

The European tour continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted strolling through Paris on their honeymoon — and they couldn’t look more in love. The JLo Beauty founder, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, stepped out in the city on Friday, July 22, after seemingly arriving one day prior. Affleck wore a blue button down and navy pants paired with white sneakers, while Lopez opted for a white floral dress. The Hustlers star wore dark sunglasses and accessorized with a red handbag. Her children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, appeared to trail behind the couple on the sidewalk.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Can't Believe What Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Is Saying About Her Marriage To Ben Affleck Now

It seems that everyone is elated to not only see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, but finally married—that is— apart from her first husband, personal trainer Ojani Noa. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Noa revealed how he really feels about Lopez’s fourth marriage, opened up about his past relationship with her, and attempted to predict what her future with Affleck might be like.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy