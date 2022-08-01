Suspect Wanted in Aggravated Assault

An abducted 12-year-old managed to chew through her restraints and escape captivity at an Alabama home, where authorities later discovered the remains of at least two people. A driver spotted the young victim walking along a road in Dadeville just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday. He picked up the girl and immediately called 911, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told reporters during a press conference Tuesday.

DADEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO