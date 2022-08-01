Suspect Wanted in Aggravated Assault

dpdbeat.com
Related
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
Mother of man who allegedly shot McDonald's worker over cold fries goes after victim
A man accused of shooting a Brooklyn McDonald's employee Monday over cold fries was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, authorities said.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
AOL Corp
Abducted 12-year-old Alabama girl chews through restraints to escape captivity, helps authorities find two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old managed to chew through her restraints and escape captivity at an Alabama home, where authorities later discovered the remains of at least two people. A driver spotted the young victim walking along a road in Dadeville just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday. He picked up the girl and immediately called 911, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told reporters during a press conference Tuesday.
Comments / 0