Lil Durk is taking a break after a Lollapalooza pyrotechnics explosion

musictimes.com
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
CBS News
Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk Injured After Getting Hit In The Face By Onstage Explosive At Lollapalooza
Rappers' faces have been taking a beating onstage recently. At Rolling Loud Miami, Kid Cudi was hit in the face with a water bottle, prompting him to end his set early. The incident caused such a stir that the festival had to issue a statement. Now Lil Durk's face has been struck at a different festival.
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff Announced Migos Concert Without Offset
With rumors of a potential Migos breakup still at top of mind, the group has officially been announced to perform at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands. Though Migos is the expected performer, the event’s website has announced that the performers will be “Grammy-nominated hip hop group featuring Quavo and Takeoff to perform following band showcase.” Noticeably missing from the roster is Offset, the third member to make up the trio. The website also states that this will be the first time the artists will be performing at the event. In a statement from the event’s producer Derek Webber, he said,
Stereogum
Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot Dead At 24
Yesterday, the ascendant rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Jay, whose real name was Javorius Scott, was shot yesterday afternoon outside a Bogalusa home, and he died at an area hospital. Another person was also wounded in the shooting, and TMZ describes the other victim as “a relative of the rapper, potentially his father.” That other victim is now in stable condition. JayDaYoungan was 24.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane's Wife Shuts Down Rumours His Rolling Loud Set With Quavo & Takeoff Was Cut Short
It's been a chaotic few days down at Rolling Loud Miami, what with Kid Cudi walking off stage after being disrespected by his audience, Kanye West making a surprise appearance during Lil Durk's set after dropping out of his own, and now, rumour has it Gucci Mane's stage time was faced with some trouble.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Rolling Loud During Lil Durk’s Set
After telling festival planners and fans that he would not be in attendance at Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West showed up anyway. Ye took the stage during Lil Durk’s set, performing “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” ironically a song that features Kid Cudi, his former friend and headlining replacement.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean Sued for Copyright Infringement Over “Go Crazy” Track f/ 2 Chainz
Nearly two years after teaming up with 2 Chainz on the collaborative single “Go Crazy,” Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean are being sued for copyright infringement. 1501 Certified Entertainment, 300 Entertainment, and Universal Music Publishing are also named in the suit. According to court documents obtained by...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Says He’s Bigger Than Kanye West In 'Chiraq' On New Lil Zay Osama Track
Lil Durk used his verse on Lil Zay Osama’s new track “Fuck My Cousin Pt. II” to claim he’s bigger than Kanye West in certain areas of their shared Chicago hometown. Towards the end of his verse on the track which arrived Friday (July 29), Durk raps: “Block too hot, we can’t post up, we get the hangin’ down on Wells/ In the ‘Raq, ask the streets, I’m bigger than Yeezy, I’m the G.O.A.T. (Bigger than Yeezy).”
BET
Wiz Khalifa Went Off On Two Los Angeles DJs During Live Performance, DJ Capri Speaks Out
About 30 minutes into the Grammy-nominated group's set, D-Roc fell to the floor and was carried off the stage. The rapper's father, Kenyatta Scott, said they were sitting on the porch on July 27 when a black truck pulled up, and three armed people jumped out. Watch Kelonte Gavin, Melvin...
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Announces Release Date of New Album 'GOD DID,' First Single With Drake and Lil Baby
DJ Khaled has unveiled a release date for his upcoming album GOD DID, along with the reveal of its lead single. GOD DID is set to drop August 26 via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records, while its lead single will be “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby and will release August 5. The new track will continue Khaled and Drizzy’s partnership, with the pair previously working on the triple-platinum cuts “POPSTAR” and “For Free,” the platinum track “GREECE” and gold-certified numbers “To The Max” and “I’m On One” and “No New Friends,” both with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. At the same time, Khaled and Lil Baby also extend their creative work together after the triple-platinum “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Durk and the platinum cut “You Stay” with Meek Mill and J Balvin.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Hed Responds To Wiz Khalifa's Altercation With Nightclub DJs
DJ Hed's become an important voice in the culture, whether it's for his work as a DJ in Los Angeles or his work with TMZ as a Hip Hop correspondent. Along with DJ Kid Capri, he became one of many who have voiced their opinions on the Wiz Khalifa Poppy Nightclub incident, where he trashes DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron's DJ abilities and threatened to fight them.
Complex
Kodak Black Teases Joint Projects With Lil Uzi Vert and French Montana
It appears that Kodak Black has been in the studio lately, and he hasn’t been working alone. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to tease that he has joint projects with French Montana and Lil Uzi Vert on the way. “Me and French Montana gon’ fucking...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Shows Off Her Belly Bump With Big Sean At Lollapalooza
When news spread that Jhené Aiko and Big Sean were expecting a child together, social media couldn't control their excitement. After all, the two have been on and off since 2012, and people seem to love the bond that they share. Aside from the internet's enthusiasm, the couple themselves is also anticipating their newborn's arrival.
Chance The Rapper Gives Singer Jeremih His Flowers!
Chance The Rapper tapped in with Headkrack and Lore’l on The Morning Hustle. His new project, Highs And Lows with Joey Badass is out now and getting a great response. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. In our full sit down with the talented artist, husband and creator candidly discusses friends in […]
As Escalating Violence Hits Atlanta’s Music Industry, a Shaken Hip-Hop Community Seeks Solutions
Click here to read the full article. By all accounts, Mariel Semonte Orr was a natural-born leader — intelligent and level-headed, with a scene-stealing personality. Orr, also known as the Atlanta rapper Trouble, deserved a shot at rap’s big leagues, and nearly everyone who spoke for this article believed he would have soon received it. In the early hours of June 5, Orr was shot and killed during what police say was a domestic dispute in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers. He died at a nearby hospital hours later at age 34, before friends, fans and family would see him realize his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
