Augusta University is hosting its eighth annual Fall Kick-Off at noon Aug. 12 at the Maxwell Theatre. The event will also be livestreamed. The event, while intended for faculty members and staff with academic roles, is open to all interested faculty and staff. Note that space is limited, so in-person guests are asked to RSVP by 5 p.m. Aug. 9.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO