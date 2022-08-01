LIVE: School District of Palm Beach County hosts back-to-school news conference

www.wflx.com
New 'safe harbor' rule debated by Palm Beach County School Board members
School board leaders in Palm Beach County are considering a new policy regarding certain small weapons like Tasers in school. They said the goal is to help keep students safe while acknowledging concerns those students and their parents have about protecting themselves off campus and in school. The bell will...
Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year
School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
Martin County School District seeks 'highly qualified' staff to fill positions
In an effort to hire teachers and staff, the Martin County School District will host several job fairs before the first day of school. The district says their human resources division is prepared to issue on-the-spot conditional offers of employment to highly qualified candidates in a number of areas, including teachers, counselors, paraprofessionals, school bus operators, custodians and food service workers.
WPBF News 25
School District of Palm Beach County introducing new crisis alert system, increasing recruitment efforts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — School District of Palm Beach County students will be heading back to class next week. District officials held a press conference Monday to get families up to speed with some of the new changes this year. Topics discussed include staffing, transportation and safety. School...
Students can register with preferred name in Palm Beach County schools
Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, on their registration, students in Palm Beach County will be able to fill out what preferred name they'd like to go by.
Palm Beach County school leaders talk safety, parental rights ahead of new year
The important topics of classroom curriculum, school security, bus transportation, and more took center stage Monday when the School District of Palm Beach County hosted its annual back-to-school news conference. Superintendent Mike Burke and other school district leaders delivered information to help students, parents, and teachers plan for the upcoming...
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
ABC Action News
Students can register for school with preferred name in 1 Florida school district
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is taking strides to be more LGBTQ+ friendly. Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, on their registration, students will be able to fill out what preferred name they'd like to go by. "As we talk about affirming...
School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
Port St. Lucie Breaks Ground at The Port District
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Port St Lucie broke ground Wednesday at the Port District on the park and playground infrastructure and improvement project. It marks the start of a 270-day construction project that has been nearly a decade in the making. Ferreira Construction,...
More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery
Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
Florida Schools Prep For New School Year & New State Laws
Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Michael Burke says no curriculum changes will be needed to comply with the Parental Rights in Education law, but that teachers are worried about getting sued.
Coral Gables Police Officer From Coral Springs Arrested For DUI
A Coral Gables Police officer who lives in Coral Springs was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in Miami-Dade County Sunday, records show. Esteban Soza, 36, of Coral Springs, was pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol troopers shortly after exiting the Palmetto Expressway. Troopers said he failed a sobriety test at the scene and appeared to be intoxicated.
New prices, parking zones take effect in West Palm Beach
The new month has brought new rules for parking in West Palm Beach. It's been an issue on the minds of both residents and workers for weeks after parking fees were increased earlier this year. Jackson Young is frustrated by a recent parking ticket. He said he likes living downtown...
Man working in median fatally struck by car near West Palm Beach
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Tuesday afternoon while he was working in suburban West Palm Beach.
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties. The organization says the decision to continue the discount through the month of August is due to the overwhelming response of families expressing appreciation for helping them deal with increasing clothing, furniture, and appliance prices caused by inflation and supply shortages.
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
Fatal hit and run causes shutdown in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. The crash happened on Glades Road around 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of Glades and Butts Roads.
