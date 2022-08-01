ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, NE

Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Kearney Hub

Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize

Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival

BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
WILBER, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
LINCOLN, NE
newscenter1.tv

Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
RAPID CITY, SD
doniphanherald.com

Tick-induced allergy keeps Fremont meatpacking company worker from eating red meat

OMAHA -- Lana Brodersen was just about to crawl into bed in her camper around 11 p.m. June 11 when she broke out in hives from head to toe. Her husband, Brodie Brodersen, drove her the roughly 10 minutes from their campsite west of Fremont to Methodist Fremont Health. She made it through the first set of double doors to the emergency room but collapsed before she could get through the second pair.
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

Star City Shores to close Aug. 8-11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced on Monday that Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will close Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will reopen on Aug. 12 for the final weekend of the season. Star City Shores will...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Fremont Man Arrested for Seward County Pursuit and Lincoln Traffic Crash

(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2022) A 27 year old Fremont man has been arrested for not stopping for Seward County Sheriff’s officials Monday evening. A Seward County deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner, NE. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on this vehicle. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373. The vehicle continued to flee on county roads until the deputy was unable to see the fleeing vehicle, at which point the pursuit was terminated.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster county fair hosts Hispanic bands for the first time on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, those at the Lancaster County fair experienced a taste of Hispanic culture with first time performances of Hispanic music on that stage. “This is the first year that we are here at the Lancaster Fair. So hopefully this grows every year and evolves into something bigger. Where we can have bigger bands, bigger performances and have a bigger crowd,” said Steve Solorio, event organizer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
JC Post

Suspects captured after 2-state chase in reported stolen car

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Just after 4a.m. July 30, Richardson County, Nebraska authorities alerted sheriff's deputies in Kansas of a stolen Ford Crown Victoria that had been taken from Dawson, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces multiple charges in Lincoln

A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle accident in Lincoln. Marcus Vogt, 27, was arrested Monday night. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at a high rate of speed...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach

When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car lands on its roof after crashing in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car is upside down in south Lincoln, after crashing Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. This happened near Highway 77 and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 crew spotted the driver walking around near the wreck, and he appears to be okay. Other drivers will want...
LINCOLN, NE
