Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

Kearney Hub
Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize
Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
KETV.com
Interstate 680 ramp to West Dodge Road in Omaha to close until this fall
OMAHA, Neb. — A section of Interstate 680 in Omaha will close until this fall. The Nebraska Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 680 ramp to lower West Dodge Road Thursday at 8 p.m. Access will remain open to the westbound elevated expressway, but there will be no...
doniphanherald.com
Tick-induced allergy keeps Fremont meatpacking company worker from eating red meat
OMAHA -- Lana Brodersen was just about to crawl into bed in her camper around 11 p.m. June 11 when she broke out in hives from head to toe. Her husband, Brodie Brodersen, drove her the roughly 10 minutes from their campsite west of Fremont to Methodist Fremont Health. She made it through the first set of double doors to the emergency room but collapsed before she could get through the second pair.
1011now.com
Star City Shores to close Aug. 8-11
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced on Monday that Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will close Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will reopen on Aug. 12 for the final weekend of the season. Star City Shores will...
klkntv.com
Nebraska doctor gives tips on protecting kids from COVID during upcoming school year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As back-to-school season draws nearer, parents are starting to wonder about how to keep their kids safe as COVID-19 continues. Over the past two years, both cases and deaths have spiked toward the end of the summer, moving into respiratory virus season. Near the beginning...
WOWT
Monday Aug. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, lower positivity
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
WOWT
Brothers reunite with Boys Town family teachers after 17 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town. Now all grown up, the brothers were able to reunite with the family teachers who played a big part in shaping who they are today.
klkntv.com
Nebraska parents warned about deadly drugs possibly disguised as marshmallows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Drug Enforcement Administration office here in Nebraska is sending parents a warning as we head into a new school year. Authorities say they’re finding meth and fentanyl at an alarming rate across our state. The drugs aren’t just dangerous; they can also be...
kfornow.com
Fremont Man Arrested for Seward County Pursuit and Lincoln Traffic Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2022) A 27 year old Fremont man has been arrested for not stopping for Seward County Sheriff’s officials Monday evening. A Seward County deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner, NE. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on this vehicle. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373. The vehicle continued to flee on county roads until the deputy was unable to see the fleeing vehicle, at which point the pursuit was terminated.
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
klkntv.com
Lancaster county fair hosts Hispanic bands for the first time on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, those at the Lancaster County fair experienced a taste of Hispanic culture with first time performances of Hispanic music on that stage. “This is the first year that we are here at the Lancaster Fair. So hopefully this grows every year and evolves into something bigger. Where we can have bigger bands, bigger performances and have a bigger crowd,” said Steve Solorio, event organizer.
Suspects captured after 2-state chase in reported stolen car
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Just after 4a.m. July 30, Richardson County, Nebraska authorities alerted sheriff's deputies in Kansas of a stolen Ford Crown Victoria that had been taken from Dawson, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces multiple charges in Lincoln
A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle accident in Lincoln. Marcus Vogt, 27, was arrested Monday night. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at a high rate of speed...
HuskerExtra.com
Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach
When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
klkntv.com
Car lands on its roof after crashing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car is upside down in south Lincoln, after crashing Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. This happened near Highway 77 and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 crew spotted the driver walking around near the wreck, and he appears to be okay. Other drivers will want...
York News-Times
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
klkntv.com
A dump truck and car collide head-on south of Lincoln hurting at least one person
UPDATE 10 a.m. — Authorities are now telling Channel 8 the car crossed the center line, leading to Wednesday morning’s head-on crash. They’ve also confirmed the dump truck driver was not harmed after colliding with the Honda. UPDATE 8:30 a.m. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office tells...
