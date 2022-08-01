Drought prompts City of Bullard’s stage 2 of water conservation plan

www.inforney.com
City of Van Mayor addresses concerns over new water rate increase
VAN, Texas (KETK) – After increasing the city’s water rate, Van Mayor Tammy Huff released a statement addressing community concerns and explained why the rates rose. “I understand that there are citizens who are extremely upset about the new water rates,” Huff said. “I want to explain a few things to help in the understanding […]
Water restrictions, drought conditions impact lawn services in East Texas
BULLARD, Texas — John Beasley, Camp Davis Stone and Grass owner, sells stone, grass and other supplies to lawncare services. Beasley said yards across East Texas are going dry. "I’d call them and say hey we’re are about to order, do you want yours and they say 'no I’m...
Splish Splash
In Tuesday night’s regularly called meeting, the Mt. Enterprise City Council approved the City Park master plan, which includes an updated play area for the age 12 and younger crowd and possibly a basketball court and splash pad in future phases. The motion to accept the master plan was...
Wood County Grass Fire
A 20-acre fire in Wood County was contained late Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., residents in the Horseshoe Bend area were allowed to go back to their homes. Six homes were in the path of the fire, but firefighters were able to protect them. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no injuries.
Henderson County 30-acre fire 100 percent contained as of 6:45 p.m.
UPDATE: Fire is 100 percent contained at this time. 6:45 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now 85% contained, Henderson County reported at 5:45 p.m. Officials on the scene said the fire grew to 30 acres. UPDATE: The fire is now 60% contained, officials reported at 4:40 p.m. PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed […]
20-acre Wood County fire now contained, residents can return
UPDATE: The fire is contained and all are clear to return to their residences, according to the fire marshal. WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Emergency fire evacuation has been issued for residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Wood County. According to Texas A&M Forest service incident viewer the fire is 20 acres and 0% […]
Drought takes toll on local hay production
The relentless heat and drought conditions have led to a hay shortage in Rusk County, and local providers are feeling the impact. “It’s dwindling very quickly,” says Whitney Welch Howard, manager at the Brooks Country Farm and Feed store in Henderson, where she says hay sells out almost as soon as it gets restocked.
Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
US Fish and Wildlife Service acquires nearly 250 acres in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has purchased nearly 250 acres in Cherokee County. The 250 acres are bottomland hardwood forests, or “river swamps“, along with four miles of Neches River frontage at the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge. “Conserving bottomland hardwood forests along Texas’ rivers is a high priority […]
Henderson County setting up evacuation area due to 25-acre fire
PINE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed SH 198 between Clear Creek Road and CR 2829 due to 25-acre fire in Henderson County. Several fire departments have responded to a fire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area. The fire is large and crowning, which means the fire is moving along the tops of trees.
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
Rusk County Commissioners, D.A. Jimerson stress ‘no hard feelings’ in tense budget workshop
The Rusk County Commissioners Court and District Attorney Michael Jimerson clashed over proposed salary increases in Tuesday’s budget workshop, with both sides emphasizing there was no animosity between them despite their ongoing strained discussions. Jimerson’s proposed 1.25% raise for his office’s two Assistant District Attorney positions on top of...
WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview
While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).
Gas line rupture closes road in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a gas line rupture on BU 21 just inside SL 224. The roadway is currently closed and TxDOT crews are diverting traffic. Utility crews are working to make repairs and motorist should take alternate routes until repairs are completed.
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Longview, TX National Night Out Kick-Off Event Set for Aug. 30
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Longview residents are invited to a kick-off celebration held at the Longview Exhibit Center for the annual National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. What Can You Expect At This Event?. During this event, citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun...
