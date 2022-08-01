Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!

www.ktre.com
Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip
When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator
When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Camper Mysteriously Marooned In Ohio River Becomes Tourist Attraction
We all know that motorhomes, camper trailers, and overlanding adventures have been on a major upswing in recent years. Folks are embracing a nomadic life all over the place, though we've never seen someone drop a camper trailer on a narrow sandbar in the middle of a busy river. Apparently,...
Wisconsin Family Rescues Black Bear Swimming in Lake With Head Stuck in Plastic Jar: VIDEO
“Swim happy,” the Wisconsin couple cheered from their boat as they freed a black bear cub from the confines of a plastic jar. Last Sunday, Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian, and their son Brady took their boat out onto Marsh-Miller Lake near Cedar Bay Resort. That’s where they found a baby black bear swimming with its head trapped in a plastic cheese ball container. Despite its dire situation, the bear could still swim fairly well and could see out of the bottom of the jar.
8 Fly-Fishing Guide Secrets for Late-Summer Trout
Perhaps no outdoor enthusiast feels the summer doldrums as keenly as a trout fisher. The robust fishing of spring is just a memory, and the bracing renewal of fall is still weeks away. The creek that brimmed with rising trout in May is listless and low. In fact, fishing in the warm water of late summer can be bad for the resource: Even if you can get a trout to bite, it may not survive being caught and released.
Hikers from St. Paul run into each other in Iceland, capture special moment
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's one of those "only in Minnesota" situations. Two groups of hikers from St. Paul ran into each other 3,000 miles away across the globe in Iceland."We went to Iceland for our honeymoon in 2013 when we got married and we instantly fell in love with that country, so we made a vow we would come back in 10 years with or without any children we may have at that time," Jennifer Goepfert said.Making good on their vow, Jennifer and Travis took their 6-year-old twins Aela and Eva on a trip to remember this July. But...
Best Fly Fishing Vests of 2022
Fly fishing vests have been around since the beginning of the sport, and they’re still great for both beginners and experienced anglers. Designed to keep your flies and gear organized for when you need them, a fly fishing vest should have plenty of pockets for organization, be lightweight and breathable, and be comfortable enough to wear all day.
