Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1

Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
Glucerna, Oatly, Premier Protein + Nutritional Drink Recall Details For Minnesota + Wisconsin
If you drink so-called nutritional dairy-replacement or supplement drinks, you'll want to know about the widespread recall that's been issued. Lyons Magnus LLC - the manufacturer of a large number of these popular beverages - has issued a voluntary recall due to the potential for microbial contamination. Name brands included...
Stranger Things? Minnesota DNR Wants You To Learn How To Identify Species
The Minnesota DNR posted on their social media about how to identify species of Lamprey, found in Lake Superior and Minnesota bodies of water. There are native species that have been in our waters for 10,000 years since the last glaciers were here. However, there is an invasive Sea Lamprey...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
8 Reasons Wisconsin Backroads Are The Best For Motorcycle Rides
This last week I found myself with an unusual amount of free time. Our kids were off doing summer activities, so I had some time in the afternoon to myself. I rode a lot through Wisconsin and took the long way to several destinations. As I was riding, I couldn't...
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota
Everyone remain calm! A major movie star is apparently spending some time in a Minnesota town and he's been hanging out with the locals. Minnesota seems to be a hot spot for celebrities lately, even in Duluth! Earlier this year, television star Joel McKinnon Miller was in Duluth and even shared a fan photo on his personal Instagram page. He was also spotted at a popular restaurant in Cloquet over the fourth of July weekend.
The Minnesota Wild Plan a Stop in Duluth on Their Road Tour
Minnesota Wild fans, get ready to greet your favorite team when they make a planned stop in Duluth on their 2022 Road Tour. Starting August 8th, the Wild will start a tour to visit four Minnesota communities, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, and finally a stop in Duluth on Thursday, August 11th.
Did You Know There Are Jellyfish In Minnesota?
This is not a late April Fools' Day prank. Did you know there are jellyfish in Minnesota? It's true and it's pretty interesting to wrap your head around. Who knew we could have sea creatures here?!. I have to give a shoutout to Minnesota Wildlife, who first shared this exciting...
Five Strangers Bond While Traveling By Being “Minnesota Nice”
Traveling right now can be tough, with high gas prices, and record heat waves all across the country and if you are flying we have all heard about thousands of flights being canceled mainly because of a staff shortage at the airline. Four strangers and a child soon realized that getting back to Minnesota recently would be no easy task.
Minnesota Corn Maze Features Pennywise, Jason, Chucky, and More
The World's Largest Corn Maze in Minnesota is going with a terrifyingly terrific theme this year, Halloween Villains. Five of the most recognizable, and deadly horror icons are carved into 110 acres of corn at Stoney Brook Farms to make over 30 miles of paths through the World's Largest Corn Maze located in St George Township, which is just east of St. Cloud, and about a 2-hour drive from Duluth.
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Is Summer Weather Past The Peak In Duluth?
It is finally feeling like summer in the Twin Ports, or at least it was. The last few weeks has brought some hot temperatures to the Duluth area, with cooler temperatures this week to round out the month. When looking at the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of the...
Snow From Last Winter Found In Northern Minnesota Mine Pit In July [Photo]
Living in the Northland we talk about it, we joke about it, and we brag to our friends, family, and the occasional tourist about it; there really isn't a month that snow hasn't occurred in our area. Even during the depths of the summer season - if the temperature turns cold enough during the night, the conditions can align to allow for precipitation to fall from the sky here as snow.
Iron Range Man Attempts World Record For Playing Accordion While Running A 5K
If anyone can accomplish this, it's the self-described "Overpopulated One Band Band" from Palo. Organizers of the All Class Reunion in Chisholm have added a Guinness Book of World Records attempt to their schedule. Palo, Minnesota native Steve "Sisu" Solkela will run the 5K that's scheduled on Saturday, August 6...
