Calvin Austin Cromwell

Coastal Rivers will host a free drumming performance by the Burnurwurbskek Singers at Pemaquid Beach Park in Bristol, from 11 a.m. to noon, on Friday, Aug. 5. Comprised of men representing many of Maine’s Wabanaki people, the members of the Burnurwurbskek Singers have been drumming together for almost 25 years. They perform traditional northeast woodland songs that date back to time immemorial, as well as more contemporary, intertribal songs. These songs have been passed down in their rich oral tradition from generation to generation – from fathers, grandfathers, and uncles to brothers, cousins and sons.

