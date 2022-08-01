Calvin Austin Cromwell

lcnme.com
Wayne Cecil Keene
Wayne Cecil Keene, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Maine Veterans Home, in Augusta, surrounded by his family. Wayne was born in Gardiner in 1934. He grew up in Jefferson and graduated from Lincoln Academy, in the Class of 1953. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1956 as a helicopter mechanic. After his discharge from the Army, he moved to Massachusetts where he pursued a career as a tool steel salesman. He returned to Jefferson when he retired.
Harry ‘Terry’ Lowd III
Harry “Terry” Lowd III, 79, of New Harbor, sadly passed away on July 29, 2022. Harry was born in Salem, Mass. on July 10, 1943. Harry attended Dartmouth College and was a dedicated member of the Kappa Pi Kappa Society (formerly known as Tri-Kap); he graduated in 1966. He went on to have a successful career as a hospital administrator. Harry was always heavily involved in the community, including the Masons.
Town of Waldoboro
The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on August 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a change of use for a shellfish buying station at 1540 Atlantic Highway (Map U9 Lot 15), a mineral extraction/ gravel pit at 192 Simon Road (Map R20 Lot 3), and a minor event center at 122 Atlantic Highway (Map R4 Lot 40). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.
TOWN OF BREMEN
The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s. website at www.bremenmaine.org. Applications for Review. Marcella Livingston. Map 003, Lot 029,...
Damariscotta Hears Initial Plan for 102-Bed Nursing Facility
The Damariscotta Planning Board heard from developers of a proposed 102-bed nursing facility on Piper Mill Road and the public on Monday, Aug. 1. The applicant, Clippership Landing Development LLC, was represented by Daniel Maguire, of Sandy River Co., and Doug Gardner, of North Country Associates. Macguire explained that the development of the nursing facility is a joint venture between the two companies and LincolnHealth.
Neal Hughes and Crista Pisano: Paintings Large or Small at Sylvan Gallery
This slideshow requires JavaScript. For the second year in a row, Sylvan Gallery is pleased to offer an exhibition of the extraordinary oil paintings of Neal Hughes and Crista Pisano, two renowned landscape artists recognized for their skill at capturing the essence of their subject. The exhibit opens on Monday,...
Coastal Rivers to Host Wabanaki Drumming Group
Coastal Rivers will host a free drumming performance by the Burnurwurbskek Singers at Pemaquid Beach Park in Bristol, from 11 a.m. to noon, on Friday, Aug. 5. Comprised of men representing many of Maine’s Wabanaki people, the members of the Burnurwurbskek Singers have been drumming together for almost 25 years. They perform traditional northeast woodland songs that date back to time immemorial, as well as more contemporary, intertribal songs. These songs have been passed down in their rich oral tradition from generation to generation – from fathers, grandfathers, and uncles to brothers, cousins and sons.
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver
One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
NOTICE OF SALE OF TAX ACQUIRED PROPERTY
ITEM 1) Town Map R8, Lot 19, 0.2 acres, located at 19 Hoak Road, formerly owned by Randall H. Achorn Estate. ITEM 2) Town Map R20, Lot 51A, 6 acres, land and buildings, located at 914 Old Augusta Road, formerly owned by Wayne A. Flaherty, and former owner occupied. Bids...
CLC Y Racket Director to Retire
Central Lincoln County YMCA Racket and Paddle Sports Director Lisa Gilbride, the face of racket sports at the Y for the past 27 years, is retiring at the end of July. There will be a celebration in her honor in September. Her bubbly personality, wide smile, easygoing nature, and devotion...
Operator Identified in Fatal Southport Crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts man died in Southport last week when the motor vehicle he was operating left the roadway sometime after midnight, struck a tree, and burst into flames. According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the state medical examiner has confirmed the identity of the deceased as James T. Pener,...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 through Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. July 18, Chuck D. Schooley, 49, of Wiscasset, was arrested for gross sexual assault, on Fowle Hill Road, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
COVID-19 Cases Drop Slightly
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 identified at LincolnHealth continues to fluctuate, with a slight decrease this past week. From July 25-31, the hospital tested 218 individuals with 28 positive results, for a positivity rate of 12.9%. This rate is down from 15.89%. July saw a 76% increase in...
The Scoop on a Twist of Moody’s
For 95 years, Moody’s Diner has been a signature business in Lincoln County. Thousands of customers have experienced the classic diner, dining on homemade baked goods and home cooked meals. The business recently added a new feature to the Moody’s experience – an ice cream stand called A Twist of Moody’s.
