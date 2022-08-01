Stream Dave Matthews Band’s ‘Satellite’ From ‘Live Trax Vol. 60’

www.jambase.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album
Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Metallica are officially the biggest metal band of the past 40 years, based on ticket sales
No metal band has sold more concert tickets than Metallica across the past four decades, a new Pollstar report declares
Rolling Stones, U2 Lead Ticket Gross Chart With Over $2 Billion
The Rolling Stones and U2 are the only two touring artists to exceed $2 billion in ticket grosses since the early '80s, according to a new Pollstar report. As part of its 40th-anniversary coverage, the publication created two charts — one for ticket grosses and one for ticket sales — analyzing "thousands of box-office reports" across four decades. For both, Pollstar counted only headlining shows, omitting both festival appearances and events where the artist in question served as a support act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Alan Parsons Releases Sixth Album ‘From the New World,’ Featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa and More
Less than a month since famed producer and songwriter Alan Parsons underwent emergency spinal surgery on June 24, resulting in the postponement of his upcoming scheduled tour dates, he’s released his sixth solo album From the New World (Frontiers Music). Following Parsons’ previous studio album The Secret in 2019,...
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Looked Like Ronald McDonald When Watching The Beatles Make ‘Sgt. Pepper’
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz was present while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. He decided to dress “like a cross between Ronald McDonald and Charlie Manson.”. Sgt. Pepper became a huge international hit. The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz was at Abbey Road Studios while The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Track “Degradation Rules” with Old Friend Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne is slated to release his next solo album, Patient Number 9, dropping on September 9. To whet the appetites of fans, Osbourne released his latest single “Degradation Rules,” which features his old friend and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. Black Sabbath released their final album, 13, nine years ago.
Eddie Vedder Ejects Pearl Jam Fan – ‘I’m Sorry Ma’am, There’s No Violence Allowed’
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder ejected a concertgoer from the crowd during a recent gig by the rock band due to apparent violence, as fan-captured video shows. The singer stopped Pearl Jam's performance of "Animal" in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 23 to do so. When one goes to a concert, there's...
Music Industry Moves: Geffen Records Names Aaron ‘Dash’ Sherrod President of Urban AR
Click here to read the full article. Geffen Records has appointed Aaron “Dash” Sherrod as its new president of urban A&R at Geffen Records. In his newly created role, Dash will oversee the signing and development of artists on the Geffen urban roster. He will work out of Geffen Records headquarters in Santa Monica, Calif. The veteran music exec returns to Interscope Geffen A&M, as he was previously vice president of A&R at Interscope in 2015. He most recently served as senior VP of A&R at RCA Records, where he signed Nardo Wick and was executive producer of the original soundtrack...
WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Star Meets, Plays Guitar With Metallica at Lollapalooza
Eddie Munson lives—and he attended Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend where he had an epic meeting with Metallica. The iconic heavy metal band headlined the music festival on Thursday night, but before they hit the stage, they had a meet-and-greet with the Upside Down’s rock legend Joseph Quinn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Met Up With Metallica And Played ‘Master Of Puppets’
Joseph Quinn has been given the ultimate honour by meeting up with Metallica to have a jam session. The Stranger Things season four breakout star played the band's iconic 'Master of Puppets' in the show's finale. Not only was the scene incredible in itself, but it helped push the song...
thesource.com
DaniLeigh Announces ‘4 Velour’ Tour, First Headlining Run of the U.S.
DaniLeigh, fresh off her new EP, MY SIDE, now announces the “4 Velour” Tour, her first major headlining tour of the U.S. The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will begin on September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and conclude on October 13 with a homecoming performance at the Novo in Los Angeles.
NME
Watch Billie Eilish play intimate acoustic set at record store
Billie Eilish played an intimate acoustic set at a record store in the US – check out the moment below. Eilish marked the one-year anniversary of the release of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with a surprise performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood. Eilish was accompanied by her brother...
John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles
It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’
Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).
Madison Cunningham: Tiny Desk Concert
The singer-songwriter performs a selection of tracks from her forthcoming album, Revealer, that are alive with new sensations.
The Story Behind the Band Name: Metallica
Music fan to music fan: We’ve all had a metal phase. In fact, some of us are still committed to the poetic doom and gloom of the genre. It’s a wonderful release to rock out to the heaviness of it all. But to get into the specifics, one of the most prominent bands in this space, and one that has shaped metal music as we know it today, is the San Francisco-based group Metallica.
Gregg Allman Vinyl Box Set Tribute—’All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman’—Set for Release
There’s a new vinyl box set in the works that will pay tribute to legendary singer Gregg Allman. That new four-disc vinyl collection, All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman, will feature a number of big names performing renditions of Allman’s classic songs. And the new four-disc box set is slated to drop on September 30.
Comments / 0