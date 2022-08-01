ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Stream Dave Matthews Band’s ‘Satellite’ From ‘Live Trax Vol. 60’

JamBase
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Boot

Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album

Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Rolling Stones, U2 Lead Ticket Gross Chart With Over $2 Billion

The Rolling Stones and U2 are the only two touring artists to exceed $2 billion in ticket grosses since the early '80s, according to a new Pollstar report. As part of its 40th-anniversary coverage, the publication created two charts — one for ticket grosses and one for ticket sales — analyzing "thousands of box-office reports" across four decades. For both, Pollstar counted only headlining shows, omitting both festival appearances and events where the artist in question served as a support act.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Stefan Lessard
Person
Boyd Tinsley
Person
Leroi Moore
Person
Carter Beauford
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Geffen Records Names Aaron ‘Dash’ Sherrod President of Urban AR

Click here to read the full article. Geffen Records has appointed Aaron “Dash” Sherrod as its new president of urban A&R at Geffen Records. In his newly created role, Dash will oversee the signing and development of artists on the Geffen urban roster. He will work out of Geffen Records headquarters in Santa Monica, Calif. The veteran music exec returns to Interscope Geffen A&M, as he was previously vice president of A&R at Interscope in 2015. He most recently served as senior VP of A&R at RCA Records, where he signed Nardo Wick and was executive producer of the original soundtrack...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Music Hall#Trax#Live Trax Vol#Dmb
thesource.com

DaniLeigh Announces ‘4 Velour’ Tour, First Headlining Run of the U.S.

DaniLeigh, fresh off her new EP, MY SIDE, now announces the “4 Velour” Tour, her first major headlining tour of the U.S. The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will begin on September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and conclude on October 13 with a homecoming performance at the Novo in Los Angeles.
SANTA ANA, CA
NME

Watch Billie Eilish play intimate acoustic set at record store

Billie Eilish played an intimate acoustic set at a record store in the US – check out the moment below. Eilish marked the one-year anniversary of the release of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with a surprise performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood. Eilish was accompanied by her brother...
MUSIC
The Independent

John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles

It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Satellites
NME

Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’

Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Story Behind the Band Name: Metallica

Music fan to music fan: We’ve all had a metal phase. In fact, some of us are still committed to the poetic doom and gloom of the genre. It’s a wonderful release to rock out to the heaviness of it all. But to get into the specifics, one of the most prominent bands in this space, and one that has shaped metal music as we know it today, is the San Francisco-based group Metallica.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Gregg Allman Vinyl Box Set Tribute—’All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman’—Set for Release

There’s a new vinyl box set in the works that will pay tribute to legendary singer Gregg Allman. That new four-disc vinyl collection, All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman, will feature a number of big names performing renditions of Allman’s classic songs. And the new four-disc box set is slated to drop on September 30.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy