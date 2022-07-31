Frye sets tourism agenda for Dobson, county

www.elkintribune.com
WDBJ7.com
New Patrick County hospital leaders continue to gain feedback from community
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The new owners of the currently shuttered hospital in Patrick County are continuing to gain feedback from the community on the development process moving forward. Foresight Health leaders hosted a roundtable Tuesday night at Patrick and Henry Community College to talk with experts and local...
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
Comments opposing mine continue
Yadkin Schools Superintendent Todd Martin thanks commissioners for funds, support of school capital needs. Danny Steelman addresses the board expressing continued opposition to the a mine project in Hamptonville proposed by Three Oaks Quarry. Yadkin County Cooperative Extension Director Addie Wilson (right) introduces new Family Consumer Science Agent Zach Troutman.
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits now available across Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on at-home COVID-19 test kits. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has created Community Access Points (CAP) in all 100 counties to offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits. CAPs are located at...
Mount Airy News
Surry County fair starts Friday
The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days. Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.
Cessna with landing gear issues makes emergency landing at Smith Reynolds airport
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Smith Reynolds Airport. At about 12:05 p.m., the Cessna 310 plane was having landing gear issues while trying to make an emergency landing on a runway at the Smith Reynolds Airport. The pilot reportedly knew about the problem. Upon landing, the front nose […]
WITN
Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at North Carolina plant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- A state investigation has found that hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient were improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of...
1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other. There is no danger to the community or other employees, the […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest Lexington man on drug charges in Cameron
A 30-year-old Lexington man is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Aug. 1. Justin Phillippi was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, fictitious registration card/tag, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement.
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
agdaily.com
North Carolina Tyson plant worker killed by tractor-trailer
Tyson Foods plant worker Jason Wayne Barre was killed at a processing facility in Harmony, North Carolina. According to reports, the 44-year-old was working at River Valley Ingredients, a division of Tyson, when the incident occurred. On July 29, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded to the 9-1-1...
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
Mount Airy News
Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak
Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
WDBJ7.com
Man Sentenced for Henry County Hit-and-Run
Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show Returns This Week.
911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
wfmynews2.com
Police respond to call about multiple car break-ins in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about a suspicious person breaking in multiple cars in the area of Old Thomasville Road in Archdale Friday. Victims were able to give descriptions of what the suspect was wearing and a list of items that were taken...
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
