Ruling in disciplinary case of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected Monday

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
3 reasons Roger Goodell must add to 6-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson
On Monday, independent arbitrator Judge Sue L. Robinson handed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. However, this saga isn’t necessarily over now that we know the length of the Deshaun Watson suspension. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell can still have his say.
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?
The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Former Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield Takes Strong Stance on Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
At Carolina Panthers training camp, a reporter asked Baker Mayfield what he thought about Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The former Cleveland Browns No. 1 overall pick took a strong stance on the matter. “Honestly, it’s none of my business,” Mayfield said, via ESPN. “I know it’s the most cliché...
Browns fans mob Deshaun Watson following NFL’s 6-game ban
Don’t expect Cleveland Browns fans to turn on their newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson just yet. Watson was suspended six games by the NFL on Monday, but Browns backers sure didn’t seem to care as they showered their embattled quarterback with praise and autograph requests following practice today.
Judge Sue Robinson releases shocking conclusions on Browns star Deshaun Watson suspension ruling
Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson officially received a six-game suspension from Judge Sue Robinson for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Judge Sue Robinson, who presided over the hearing, revealed her conclusions in a 16-page report. Here’s what Robinson said in the report, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Here are the key conclusions that Judge […] The post Judge Sue Robinson releases shocking conclusions on Browns star Deshaun Watson suspension ruling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Social Media Blasts Cleveland Browns Owners Over Statement on Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
The news of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for the 2022 NFL season already stirred up plenty of anger on social media. Cleveland Browns ownership didn’t do itself any favors with a statement released on Monday afternoon following the decision. Social media unleashed its fury following a statement from...
Could NFL still suspend Deshaun Watson for a full season?
The NFL could very will still suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for a full season, if they believe it can hold up. An independent disciplinary officer, Judge Sue Robinson, determined that while Watson did violate the league’s personal conduct policy enough to warrant a six-game suspension, there was a lack of evidence to justify an indefinite leave.
NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal
The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
Deshaun Watson suspension: Browns owners react to ruling, head coach pressed at training camp
The Cleveland Browns’ top brass reacted to the decision to suspend Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy on Monday. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her discipline after an investigation into the 24 civil lawsuits Watson faced accusing him of sexual assault. Watson settled with 23 of the 24 accusers.
