Cleveland, OH

Ruling in disciplinary case of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected Monday

Marconews.com
 3 days ago
www.marconews.com

The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
FanSided

Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
ClutchPoints

Browns fans mob Deshaun Watson following NFL’s 6-game ban

Don’t expect Cleveland Browns fans to turn on their newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson just yet. Watson was suspended six games by the NFL on Monday, but Browns backers sure didn’t seem to care as they showered their embattled quarterback with praise and autograph requests following practice today.
ClutchPoints

Judge Sue Robinson releases shocking conclusions on Browns star Deshaun Watson suspension ruling

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson officially received a six-game suspension from Judge Sue Robinson for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Judge Sue Robinson, who presided over the hearing, revealed her conclusions in a 16-page report. Here’s what Robinson said in the report, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Here are the key conclusions that Judge […] The post Judge Sue Robinson releases shocking conclusions on Browns star Deshaun Watson suspension ruling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Could NFL still suspend Deshaun Watson for a full season?

The NFL could very will still suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for a full season, if they believe it can hold up. An independent disciplinary officer, Judge Sue Robinson, determined that while Watson did violate the league’s personal conduct policy enough to warrant a six-game suspension, there was a lack of evidence to justify an indefinite leave.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal

The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
