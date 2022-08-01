Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1

kool1017.com
Glucerna, Oatly, Premier Protein + Nutritional Drink Recall Details For Minnesota + Wisconsin
If you drink so-called nutritional dairy-replacement or supplement drinks, you'll want to know about the widespread recall that's been issued. Lyons Magnus LLC - the manufacturer of a large number of these popular beverages - has issued a voluntary recall due to the potential for microbial contamination. Name brands included...
Minnesota State Fair Features 46 New Brews & Drinks for 2022 Including Some From Duluth
The Minnesota State Fair still has some surprises up its sleeve for this year's fair, they've just announced a whopping 46 new specialty brews and beverages will be available for 2022. Of those 46 new drink choices, all of them are Minnesota State Fair exclusives or are premiering to the...
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Stranger Things? Minnesota DNR Wants You To Learn How To Identify Species
The Minnesota DNR posted on their social media about how to identify species of Lamprey, found in Lake Superior and Minnesota bodies of water. There are native species that have been in our waters for 10,000 years since the last glaciers were here. However, there is an invasive Sea Lamprey...
Wow! Minnesota Woman In Guinness World Records For Longest Fingernails
At first sight, most people would do a double take for sure to see Diana Armstrong's nails which are almost as long as she is tall and just as colorful. Many women and some men too love having really long nails, something I cannot relate to at all. I keep my nails super short at all times or I get annoyed. But Armstrong has a special reason for why she grew out her nails and it was not to break a world record.
Recall Details For Dole + Walmart-Marketside Spring Mix, Minnesota + Wisconsin
Two popular brands of ready-to-eat bagged salads are involved in a recall effort due to the potential that they may contain a toxic plant. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall on bags of 'spring mix' lettuce, sold under two popular brand names: Dole Simply Nature Organic and Walmart Marketside. According to details shared by Food Safety News, there is the potential for these bagged salad mixes to include 'hairy nightshade', which is a term that "may refer to several different plants, all in the nightshade family of plants".
Minnesota’s Declining Water Levels Affecting Boat Launches and Retrievals
Boat owners across the Northland have likely encountered low water levels recently in certain areas which can wreak havoc on the boat launch and retrieval processes. This is especially true south of the Twin Ports area. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, low water levels in much of...
Minnesota Transportation 20 Year Plan Ready For Public Input + Review
The future ways that Minnesota residents,businesses, and industries get around is being mapped out right now. From highways to rail, aviation to sail the Minnesota Department of Transportation's strategic planning will come to life over the next twenty years. It's officially called the 2022-2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan; it's colloquially...
The Minnesota Wild Plan a Stop in Duluth on Their Road Tour
Minnesota Wild fans, get ready to greet your favorite team when they make a planned stop in Duluth on their 2022 Road Tour. Starting August 8th, the Wild will start a tour to visit four Minnesota communities, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, and finally a stop in Duluth on Thursday, August 11th.
Minnesota State Fair Adds New Cheese Curd Tacos to 2022 Food Lineup
Until now, I wasn't planning on going to the Minnesota State Fair this year, but this new food added to the 2022 food roster has me rethinking that decision. The Minnesota State Fair announced two new food vendors being added for the 2022 edition of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, one is Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips, and the other is Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos.
Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota
Everyone remain calm! A major movie star is apparently spending some time in a Minnesota town and he's been hanging out with the locals. Minnesota seems to be a hot spot for celebrities lately, even in Duluth! Earlier this year, television star Joel McKinnon Miller was in Duluth and even shared a fan photo on his personal Instagram page. He was also spotted at a popular restaurant in Cloquet over the fourth of July weekend.
Product From Minnesota Company Featured On Hit Show
How awesome is this? A product from a Minnesota company was just featured on a very popular show. If you are a fan of survival shows, you will absolutely love this. This isn't the first time a local company has been featured on the big time. Duluth Pack has been featured on the national news, including a segment late last year. The company was featured thanks to a major act of kindness they displayed throughout the pandemic.
Over 50 Beagle Puppies Rescued From Horrible Breeder, Brought To Wisconsin
Being someone who is a major animal lover this is very hard for me to read and process what has happened here. I am so disgusted that in this day and age animals are still used for testing for a number of things from makeup to medicines. And what is it with beagles that these breeders send off not only the mothers but these adorable puppies! Thankfully there are groups out there trying to put a stop to this.
DWI Arrests In The Northland Are Highest They’ve Been In Decades
Officers from all over the Northland are very concerned about the increased number of people being arrested for DWIs In the Northland. Some of which have come with horrific circumstances. Like the Superior Police Sergeant Greg Swanson, who was reportedly intoxicated while driving earlier this month, and is accused of killing a man and his baby by striking their vehicle.
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
