Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1

At first sight, most people would do a double take for sure to see Diana Armstrong's nails which are almost as long as she is tall and just as colorful. Many women and some men too love having really long nails, something I cannot relate to at all. I keep my nails super short at all times or I get annoyed. But Armstrong has a special reason for why she grew out her nails and it was not to break a world record.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO