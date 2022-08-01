Google denies rumors that Stadia is shutting down

With a top-of-the-line processor and the fastest-charging battery you can get in a phone, the OnePlus 10T delivers terrific performance for its price. The 10T isn’t an all-around class leader, and despite what OnePlus’ marketing might say, I don’t think it really sets out to be one. In this price range – which is a tick below the $849 Samsung Galaxy S22 – the Pixel 6 is still the best bet for most people. It offers a better holistic feature set, including a better camera, more robust IP68 waterproofing, and more frequent software updates for a longer lifespan. OnePlus made a phone that’s good for the money in the 10T, even if it’s not good for most people. In the US market, there’s room at that table.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 HOURS AGO