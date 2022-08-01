Google denies rumors that Stadia is shutting down

www.techspot.com
Apple might delay iPadOS 16 launch
Apple is making big changes to multitasking and collaboration in iPadOS 16, asking users and developers to get used to its ambitious new Stage Manager user interface. Now, based on anonymous sources, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that, unlike in previous years when new versions of iOS and iPadOS have come out at the same time, the company will delay the launch of iPadOS 16. That would mean we can expect new iPhone software in September as usual, followed by an iPadOS update in October.
TikTok starts HTML5 gaming pilot program
What just happened? After months of reports, one of TikTok's initial forays into games has emerged. Users in several countries can now play HTML5-based mini-games within the service. TikTok is the latest initially non-gaming service attempting to break into the sector. TikTok users in some countries, including the US, can...
How Bill Gates Almost Killed Xbox: 'This Is An Insult To Everything I've Done'
With a market capitalization of over $2 trillion, Microsoft Corporation MSFT is one of the largest companies in the world. The company has many units of business, but one of its most well-known products almost didn’t exist, thanks to co-founder Bill Gates not believing in the story. Here’s how the Xbox almost didn’t see the light of day.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Google's August 2022 Pixel update is on its way
Right now, Android fans everywhere are atwitter with expectation for the imminent release of Android 13. But before that gets here, Google's latest monthly updates for Pixel phones looks like they should be landing right on schedule, bringing security patches to the current Pixel lineup. Last month may have seen...
Apple to Delay Rollout of iPadOS 16 Until October, Report Says
Apple fans are gearing up for the public release of iOS 16, expected in September. But iPad owners may have to wait a bit longer. The tech giant is expected to delay the release of iPadOS 16 by about a month to give developers time to iron out bugs, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Samsung Unpacked Date Is on Aug. 10: This Is What To Expect
Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled for Aug. 10, where we expect several new versions of the company's flagship foldables and smartwatches. The event invitation seen above, showing a Z Flip foldable phone, seemingly supports a previous leak from tipster Evan Blass, which suggested that the upcoming Unpacked event will focus on Samsung's foldables. Specifically, it will likely reveal the follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which came out in August 2021.
OnePlus 10T
With a top-of-the-line processor and the fastest-charging battery you can get in a phone, the OnePlus 10T delivers terrific performance for its price. The 10T isn’t an all-around class leader, and despite what OnePlus’ marketing might say, I don’t think it really sets out to be one. In this price range – which is a tick below the $849 Samsung Galaxy S22 – the Pixel 6 is still the best bet for most people. It offers a better holistic feature set, including a better camera, more robust IP68 waterproofing, and more frequent software updates for a longer lifespan. OnePlus made a phone that’s good for the money in the 10T, even if it’s not good for most people. In the US market, there’s room at that table.
Android 13 could land even sooner than the Google Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will almost certainly be the first phones to ship with Android 13 on board, but some older phones might actually get updated to Android 13 before these handsets launch, as we’re likely to see the next Pixel models in October, while Android 13 now looks almost certain to arrive in September.
Apple should have followed Google’s Pixel 6A playbook with the iPhone SE
There’s a great phone under $500 that I’d recommend to just about anyone looking for the best midrange phone on the market. It uses the same chipset as the company’s much more expensive flagships, and it includes an IP67 rating, a very good 12-megapixel camera, and a long lifespan ahead of it with software support for many years to come. It’s not the iPhone SE, which I wish I could recommend as freely as the current category winner: the Pixel 6A. It’s a better phone, and it’s what the SE should have been. Here’s what Google got right — and what Apple should have done differently.
