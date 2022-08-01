ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Eleanor Jean Grier Leadership Academy Extends Applications Deadline

By ievoice
IE Voice
IE Voice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theievoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

FUSD administrators are promoted into new leadership positions

Seven of Fontana Unified School District’s top administrators have been promoted into new leadership positions for the 2022-23 school year, with four FUSD campuses welcoming new principals and three former principals moving to the district office. “We are excited to see so many of our finest educators taking on...
FONTANA, CA
iecn.com

A new leader, a new era at San Bernardino High School

Anna Sosa was appointed the 24th Principal of San Bernardino High School by the San Bernardino City Unified School District on May 17th, 2022. Although her first day as Cardinal 1 began on June 6th, Sosa has been impressed by SBHS’s genuine warmth, passion, and pride for Cardinal City, as well as the dedicated faculty and staff that make SBHS “The Very Best.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside, CA
Education
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Education
KESQ News Channel 3

Guaranteed income pilot program in Palm Springs aims to help marginalized people

Two local organizations, DAP Health and Queer Works, are looking to launch a Guaranteed Income Pilot Program (also known as Universal Basic Income Pilot Program), which would give a monthly stipend of $800 to 180 low-income residents for 18 months. "The idea is that we can prove that universal basic income is something that helps The post Guaranteed income pilot program in Palm Springs aims to help marginalized people appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Virtual Job Fair Wednesday To Fill Riverside County Caregiver Positions

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A virtual job fair to fill hundreds of caregiver. positions throughout Riverside County will be held Wednesday. The Department of Public Social Services continues to seek candidates. for In-Home Supportive Services slots as demand for IHSS resources accelerates. Recruitment drives have been going for more than...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iev
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside to discuss redistricting

Riverside will discuss redistricting at a series of public meetings and workshops starting this month. The first session is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at city hall before the city council’s Inclusiveness, Community Engagement, and Governmental Processes Committee, according to a statement on the city’s website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy

The new owners of an undeveloped section of the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City tell News Channel 3 their goal "is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" The neighborhood is located at Verano and Rio The post New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto discusses his bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Jonathan Linden: Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto represents assembly district 67, which includes the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, and a portion of Riverside. On July 19, Governor Newsom signed assembly bill 1876, which was authored by Seyarto. Just to get started here, assemblymember, can you tell listeners about your bill AB-1876 and the issue it's trying to address?
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
Secret LA

This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing

The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Schools Back To School COVID Protocols

As the start of the school year approaches, multiple school districts across the Coachella Valley have released COVID protocols for their students. School’s are working to keep both their students and staff safe this school year. Desert Sands Unified School District’s start date is August 16, Palm Springs Unified...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines

Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start?  "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IE Voice

IE Voice

San Bernardino, CA
1K+
Followers
598
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.

 https://theievoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy