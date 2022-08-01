Eleanor Jean Grier Leadership Academy Extends Applications Deadline

theievoice.com
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
FUSD administrators are promoted into new leadership positions
Seven of Fontana Unified School District’s top administrators have been promoted into new leadership positions for the 2022-23 school year, with four FUSD campuses welcoming new principals and three former principals moving to the district office. “We are excited to see so many of our finest educators taking on...
A new leader, a new era at San Bernardino High School
Anna Sosa was appointed the 24th Principal of San Bernardino High School by the San Bernardino City Unified School District on May 17th, 2022. Although her first day as Cardinal 1 began on June 6th, Sosa has been impressed by SBHS’s genuine warmth, passion, and pride for Cardinal City, as well as the dedicated faculty and staff that make SBHS “The Very Best.”
Grant Elementary School teacher Angela Keierleber honored as Extraordinary Educator
The Colton Joint Unified School District (CJUSD) and Grant Elementary School celebrate 3rd grade teacher Angela Keierleber for being honored by i-Ready as an Extraordinary Educator. Truly, this feat is no surprise for Keierleber as she has been with the district for over 25 years and has devoted much of...
New School Year Brings New Principals To San Bernardino City Schools
Six San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) campuses will begin the 2022–2023 school year on Monday, August 1 with new principals who are eager to work with families to foster collaborative relationships that put students on a path to success. SBCUSD invests in growing its own crop of...
Guaranteed income pilot program in Palm Springs aims to help marginalized people
Two local organizations, DAP Health and Queer Works, are looking to launch a Guaranteed Income Pilot Program (also known as Universal Basic Income Pilot Program), which would give a monthly stipend of $800 to 180 low-income residents for 18 months. "The idea is that we can prove that universal basic income is something that helps The post Guaranteed income pilot program in Palm Springs aims to help marginalized people appeared first on KESQ.
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Virtual Job Fair Wednesday To Fill Riverside County Caregiver Positions
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A virtual job fair to fill hundreds of caregiver. positions throughout Riverside County will be held Wednesday. The Department of Public Social Services continues to seek candidates. for In-Home Supportive Services slots as demand for IHSS resources accelerates. Recruitment drives have been going for more than...
Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
Riverside to discuss redistricting
Riverside will discuss redistricting at a series of public meetings and workshops starting this month. The first session is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at city hall before the city council’s Inclusiveness, Community Engagement, and Governmental Processes Committee, according to a statement on the city’s website.
2010 documents show city didn’t require COD return land if it failed to build Palm Springs campus
With College of the Desert (COD) planning a community meeting this week to answer questions about its plans for the design of a Palm Springs campus, the answer to a more pressing question about land once eyed for the project is now known:. There was no stipulation in a 2010...
New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy
The new owners of an undeveloped section of the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City tell News Channel 3 their goal "is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" The neighborhood is located at Verano and Rio The post New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy appeared first on KESQ.
Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto discusses his bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom
Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Jonathan Linden: Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto represents assembly district 67, which includes the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, and a portion of Riverside. On July 19, Governor Newsom signed assembly bill 1876, which was authored by Seyarto. Just to get started here, assemblymember, can you tell listeners about your bill AB-1876 and the issue it's trying to address?
Board Directs Staff to Step Up Relocation Efforts at Oasis Mobile Home Park
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed the Riverside County Executive Office and other agencies to accelerate efforts to coordinate the relocation of residents of a dilapidated mobile home park in Thermal, as well as continue coordinating relief operations at the 60-acre site, which has been a fixture of controversy for years.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
Coachella Valley Schools Back To School COVID Protocols
As the start of the school year approaches, multiple school districts across the Coachella Valley have released COVID protocols for their students. School’s are working to keep both their students and staff safe this school year. Desert Sands Unified School District’s start date is August 16, Palm Springs Unified...
Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines
Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start? "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
Starlight Cinema is back and making its way throughout the City of San Bernardino
Mark your calendars because every Thursday in August, starting the 4th, the City of San Bernardino’s Community Services Department will host Starlight Cinema Movies in the Park every Thursday in August. “In July, we hosted sizzling summer nights, but due to popular demand, we decided to bring Starlight Cinema...
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Sunnymead Middle School’s Kindness Club named 2022 Student Club of the Year
The Riverside Medical Clinic Charitable Foundation’s Anti-Bullying Institute selected Sunnymead Middle School’s Kindness Club as the recipient of the 2022 Student Club of the Year Award. The club will receive its award at the Anti-Bullying Institute’s Annual Fundraiser event on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the California State...
