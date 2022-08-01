ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IE Voice

Exemplary Riverside Youths Honored At Annual Jamil Dada Excellence Awards

By ievoice
IE Voice
IE Voice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theievoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
iecn.com

A new leader, a new era at San Bernardino High School

Anna Sosa was appointed the 24th Principal of San Bernardino High School by the San Bernardino City Unified School District on May 17th, 2022. Although her first day as Cardinal 1 began on June 6th, Sosa has been impressed by SBHS’s genuine warmth, passion, and pride for Cardinal City, as well as the dedicated faculty and staff that make SBHS “The Very Best.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

FUSD administrators are promoted into new leadership positions

Seven of Fontana Unified School District’s top administrators have been promoted into new leadership positions for the 2022-23 school year, with four FUSD campuses welcoming new principals and three former principals moving to the district office. “We are excited to see so many of our finest educators taking on...
FONTANA, CA
irvinestandard.com

Teen’s essay is chosen as best in America

A high school junior from Irvine has been named the grand-prize winner of the national We the Students Essay Contest. Cynthia Huang earned the $7,500 grand prize after her essay topped a field of nearly 4,000 entries. Huang argued that respect is necessary for citizens to achieve a full realization of their rights.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Moreno Valley#Green Bay Packers#Ucla
KESQ News Channel 3

Guaranteed income pilot program in Palm Springs aims to help marginalized people

Two local organizations, DAP Health and Queer Works, are looking to launch a Guaranteed Income Pilot Program (also known as Universal Basic Income Pilot Program), which would give a monthly stipend of $800 to 180 low-income residents for 18 months. "The idea is that we can prove that universal basic income is something that helps The post Guaranteed income pilot program in Palm Springs aims to help marginalized people appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside to discuss redistricting

Riverside will discuss redistricting at a series of public meetings and workshops starting this month. The first session is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at city hall before the city council’s Inclusiveness, Community Engagement, and Governmental Processes Committee, according to a statement on the city’s website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sheriff's department to host hiring event Saturday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department recruitment drive to fill numerous correctional deputy positions will be held Saturday in Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect to begin the background check process almost immediately. "Department employees will be on-site to provide career...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Providence Restructures, Promotes 2 OC Execs

Nonprofit health system Providence, which operates three of Orange County’s six largest hospitals, has undergone a restructuring that includes promotions for two local executives. Erik Wexler, who previously served as president of strategy and operations for Providence’s southern regions and is based out of Providence’s Irvine base, is stepping...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
globalmunchkins.com

15 Exciting Things To Do In Riverside California with Kids!

Just 30 minutes from Temecula Wine Country is one of the largest cities in Southern California’s Inland Empire, Riverside is filled with tons of fun attractions and sights to see! From the lively downtown historic district to the beautiful botanic gardens and beyond, there are many reasons why people choose to visit Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto discusses his bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Jonathan Linden: Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto represents assembly district 67, which includes the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, and a portion of Riverside. On July 19, Governor Newsom signed assembly bill 1876, which was authored by Seyarto. Just to get started here, assemblymember, can you tell listeners about your bill AB-1876 and the issue it's trying to address?
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Schools Back To School COVID Protocols

As the start of the school year approaches, multiple school districts across the Coachella Valley have released COVID protocols for their students. School’s are working to keep both their students and staff safe this school year. Desert Sands Unified School District’s start date is August 16, Palm Springs Unified...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Virtual Job Fair Wednesday To Fill Riverside County Caregiver Positions

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A virtual job fair to fill hundreds of caregiver. positions throughout Riverside County will be held Wednesday. The Department of Public Social Services continues to seek candidates. for In-Home Supportive Services slots as demand for IHSS resources accelerates. Recruitment drives have been going for more than...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines

Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start?  "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy

The new owners of an undeveloped section of the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City tell News Channel 3 their goal "is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" The neighborhood is located at Verano and Rio The post New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Conservation group secures 30 additional acres in Palm Springs

Fresh off announcing a major land acquisition for a planned preserve last week, Oswit Land Trust (OLT) has acquired even more land in Palm Springs. Driving the news: OLT President Jane Garrison said Tuesday the organization has purchased 30 acres that contains parts of the South Lykken hiking trail in an effort to spare the land from development.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IE Voice

IE Voice

San Bernardino, CA
1K+
Followers
598
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.

 https://theievoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy