Linking Young People to Solutions For Labor Shortage, Supply Chain Crisis

IFLScience
Go Green With A Top-Earning Career In Sustainable Energy
The environment needs our help, but that doesn’t mean we all need to stop living modern lives and revert back to the Middle Ages. In fact, it’s moving forward with better, greener solutions that will positively impact the environment and make greater change. If you’ve been considering new job opportunities that promise to be lucrative without hurting the environment, we’ve got something even better. You can score top-employment and implement change to improve the environment.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
CNBC
Sesame Solar is selling mobile disaster relief units powered entirely by clean energy
Sesame Solar is selling highly portable solar-powered units for things like mobile communications and command centers, medical units, kitchens and temporary housing. The systems use solar panels or clean hydrogen and can be ready for use within 15 minutes. It already has over 50 sales of nanogrids. Michigan-based startup Sesame...
BBC
'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'
For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
Ireland targets 25% cut in agriculture emissions but farmers voice anger
Ireland has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2030 after a bitter political battle between farmers, business groups and environmentalists. The coalition government on Thursday announced binding sectoral targets to slash overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030, a daunting challenge for a country that has consistently missed climate goals, making it per capita one of the world highest emitters.
The Bill Gates-Backed Air Conditioning Startup Reducing Emissions and Energy Costs
Dr. Daniel Betts, CEO of Blue Frontier, Inc., joins Cheddar News to discuss Blue Frontier's innovative new air conditioning technology that landed a $20 million investment round from Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. The company claims it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 85 percent and a 60 percent reduction in annual energy use.
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
natureworldnews.com
Here's How Listening to the People May Actually Help in Creating a More Sustainable Energy System
A more sustainable energy system will be created in the future by listening to the people. According to customer preferences and projected US population trends, the energy plan for 2050 includes 50% more power produced by renewable sources than present predictions. Highlighting Key Demographics. New research highlights the consumers as...
Phys.org
'Inflation Reduction Act': What you need to know about major effort to fight climate change
For more than a decade, Congressional Democrats and a growing share of their political base have chased a dream: legislation to combat climate change, large enough to transform our society into one equipped to avert the worst catastrophes of a rapidly warming planet. On Wednesday the dream made a giant...
Hydrogen Production Technology Company Aurora Hydrogen Raises $10 Million
Hydrogen production technology developer, Aurora Hydrogen, recently raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Energy Innovation Capital. The company develops clean hydrogen production technology that can be used for small fueling stations to the largest industrial applications. Aurora says the technology can produce clean hydrogen without generating CO2 emissions or consuming water and has the potential to reduce global CO2 emissions by 900 millions tons per year. Andrew Gillis, C-E-O of Aurora Hydrogen, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
The Verge
The uneven energy costs of working from home
The COVID-19 pandemic has given us a sneak peek into how working from home changes electricity demand and what that might mean for Americans’ utility bills. The picture it’s painted so far isn’t very pretty, particularly for anyone who’s already struggling to meet their needs. The...
The Five Best-Paying Jobs in Oil and Gas Production
Working in oil and gas production can be lucrative, whether you're in an entry-level or management position. What are the best-paying jobs in the sector? What qualifications do you need?. Article continues below advertisement. The world may be shifting from fossil fuels to renewable solar and wind energy, but economies...
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Wealth: The Solution to Our Global 'Plastic Problem'
Over the weekend, I took my family to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. My wife and I loved going as kids, and now that we have a young son, we were eager to watch him experience it for the first time. From leopard sharks to 40-foot-tall kelp forests, the facility showcases an impressive spectrum of marine life, and its affiliated research institute does all sorts of important and interesting oceanographic work. Plus the aquarium is situated on California's central coast, which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth. You should go if you've never been.
US News and World Report
EV Maker Lucid Halves 2022 Production Forecast as Supply Chain Snarls Hit
(Reuters) - Lucid Group on Wednesday halved its production forecast for electric vehicles, blaming extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges, sending its shares down 10% after the bell. The company now expects to produce between 6,000 and 7,000 luxury electric vehicles this year, down from 12,000 to 14,000 units it...
Phys.org
Transition metal catalyst discovery could help establish renewably generated electricity
Sustainable fuel and chemicals production is closer to becoming a practical reality after KAUST researchers analyzed a precious metal-free electrochemical hydride transfer catalyst and discovered molybdenum was playing the central role. Platinum has long been the preferred catalyst for electrochemical hydride transfer, a versatile chemical process for producing valuable chemicals...
How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy
Hydrogen is touted as an alternative and clean energy source that can power electric vehicles, releasing nothing but water vapor and heat into the atmosphere. The electrolysis process of separating water into two atoms of hydrogen and one atom of oxygen, though, is power intensive—it requires large amounts of electricity.
This company is turning heaps of plastic trash into construction building blocks
Imagine taking heaps and heaps of earth-polluting, unusable plastic waste and actually transforming it into something constructive?. Plastic pollution is a proliferating and increasingly overwhelming problem. By 2040, estimates indicate that as much as 710 million tons of solid plastic waste will clog up the earth’s ecosystem, in oceans, rivers and on land.
