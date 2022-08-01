MSP: Man arrested for reckless driving after reaching speeds of 130 mph on I-696

upnorthlive.com
UpNorthLive.com
Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
UpNorthLive.com
MSP help Wisconsin police search for homicide suspect who might be in U.P.
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with a homicide investigation, according to an email from Lt. Mark Giannunzio. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, MSP stated. The suspect is believed to have stolen the...
UpNorthLive.com
E-bike concerns heat up on Mackinac Island after police say battery exploded
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement on Mackinac Island is cracking down once again on e-bikes after police say a battery recently exploded. There's already a ban against the use of e-bikes on the island, without a special permit. Now several agencies are also banning e-bikes from being stored...
UpNorthLive.com
Driver intoxicated during crash that killed two cyclists in charity ride, deputies say
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mandy Benn, 42, was charged Monday with killing two men riding through Ionia County in Saturday's Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour fundraising ride. Benn is charged with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.
UpNorthLive.com
Tennessee mom arrested, accused of using young child to scam good Samaritans out of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly using her young child to help scam good Samaritans out of money. The Stewart County Sheriff's Office reports 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was charged on Friday with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked or suspended license. According...
UpNorthLive.com
Attorney says Oxford High School security officer "walked around" as shooting happened
DETROIT, Mich. - Ven Johnson is adding another defendant to the lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools. According to Johnson, the security officer at the school casually walked around the hallway while the shooting happened on November 30, 2021. WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT:. Attorney Ven Johnson said that Security Officer Kimberly Potts was...
UpNorthLive.com
Police investigating after "unattended backpack" was left at Linden polling location
LINDEN, Mich. - The Michigan Department of State says that police are investigating after a backpack was left unattended at a polling location in Linden. Secretary of State spokesperson Jake Rollow says that police were called after an election worker noticed the backpack and could not find an owner. Police...
UpNorthLive.com
EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
UpNorthLive.com
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
UpNorthLive.com
Whitmer collaborates with Midwest governors to install EV chargers around Lake Michigan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a collaboration with the governors of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin to build a road trip route specifically for electric vehicles. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
UpNorthLive.com
Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of 1931 abortion law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Prior story: Michigan abortion providers celebrate abortion ban injunction. “Last night,...
UpNorthLive.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northern Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN) -- A sever thunderstorm warming has been issued for Skidway Lake, East Tawas and Saint Helen until 12:45 p.m., the National Weather Service announced. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Houghton Lake, Skidway Lake and Saint Helen until 11:45 a.m. A thunderstorm warning has been issued...
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, Aug 2
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,692,485 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,534. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 20,173 new cases and 106 deaths on August 2. The average daily...
UpNorthLive.com
Garrett Soldano on losing: "It's time to get back to being a doctor again"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate is projected to be Tudor Dixon. Garrett Soldano had a watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday as he and his team watched early results come in. Hundreds of people gathered rooting for Soldano. He took pictures with...
UpNorthLive.com
'Saildrones' in Lake Superior will study fish populations
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced they are working with Saildrone Inc. to operate two Unscrewed Surface Vechicles, called "Saildrones," to study fish populations in Lake Superior. The Saildrones are scheduled to be launched from Ashland, Wisconsin on August 8 and will sail through the central...
UpNorthLive.com
Kevin Rinke not conceding gubernatorial race to projected winner Tudor Dixon
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke said Tuesday night he was not conceding the primary election, but acknowledged the sizable lead of frontrunner Tudor Dixon. As of late Tuesday night, the longtime businessman was in second place in the Aug. 2 primary with 21% of the votes,...
UpNorthLive.com
President Biden joins Gov. Whitmer virtually to celebrate passage of the CHIPS Act
HEMLOCK, Mich. — President Biden joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer virtually in Hemlock today to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS act, which aims to boost domestic chip production. Biden had planned to visit Hemlock in person, but tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time Saturday, July 30. “The...
UpNorthLive.com
'Smooth and successful': Secretary of State reports no major issues in August primary
LANSING, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- "Smooth and successful.” That's what Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is calling Tuesday's election. Secretary Benson says the biggest takeaway from the August Primary is that Michigan elections are secure and safe and the results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people.
UpNorthLive.com
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party's efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
