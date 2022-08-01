ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

MSP: Man arrested for reckless driving after reaching speeds of 130 mph on I-696

By Mid-Michigan NOW
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
upnorthlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MSP help Wisconsin police search for homicide suspect who might be in U.P.

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with a homicide investigation, according to an email from Lt. Mark Giannunzio. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, MSP stated. The suspect is believed to have stolen the...
UpNorthLive.com

Driver intoxicated during crash that killed two cyclists in charity ride, deputies say

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mandy Benn, 42, was charged Monday with killing two men riding through Ionia County in Saturday's Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour fundraising ride. Benn is charged with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Eastpointe, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Reckless Driving#Michigan State Police#Metro Detroit
UpNorthLive.com

Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of 1931 abortion law

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Prior story: Michigan abortion providers celebrate abortion ban injunction. “Last night,...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northern Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN) -- A sever thunderstorm warming has been issued for Skidway Lake, East Tawas and Saint Helen until 12:45 p.m., the National Weather Service announced. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Houghton Lake, Skidway Lake and Saint Helen until 11:45 a.m. A thunderstorm warning has been issued...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, Aug 2

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,692,485 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,534. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 20,173 new cases and 106 deaths on August 2. The average daily...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Garrett Soldano on losing: "It's time to get back to being a doctor again"

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate is projected to be Tudor Dixon. Garrett Soldano had a watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday as he and his team watched early results come in. Hundreds of people gathered rooting for Soldano. He took pictures with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

'Saildrones' in Lake Superior will study fish populations

LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced they are working with Saildrone Inc. to operate two Unscrewed Surface Vechicles, called "Saildrones," to study fish populations in Lake Superior. The Saildrones are scheduled to be launched from Ashland, Wisconsin on August 8 and will sail through the central...
PETS
UpNorthLive.com

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party's efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat

LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy