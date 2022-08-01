Motorola confirms more Moto X30 Pro details following TENAA certification appearance

www.notebookcheck.net
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
OnePlus 10T unveiled with 150W fast charging and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
The big picture: The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a lower-resolution display and a worse camera system than the company's flagship 10 Pro handset but makes up for it with an upgraded SoC, faster charging, and a lower price point. Some might also prefer the 10T's flat screen over the Pro's curved one.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs Galaxy S22+ comparison: Two great Android options, but one's cheaper
The OnePlus 10T has just gone official, and with that, it's time to see how it fares against the fierce competition in the Android smartphone world. There's no argument that Samsung dominates it, but could the new OnePlus 10T be good enough as to challenge Samsung's Galaxy S22+?. Which of...
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs. Google Pixel 4a 5G: Which should you buy?
We've seen a huge shift in flagship features being brought to far more affordable price points. With the Galaxy S20 FE and Pixel 4a 5G, you're able to get near-complete experiences with very few trade-offs — so which one is right for you?
The Verge
OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price
After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 Camera Test
Which budget phone has the best camera? Up until recently, the battle for the budget camera crown was tied between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (2022), but we have a new contender that might just outshine both of them: the Google Pixel 6a. So in this...
Motorola X30 Pro: Everything we know so far
The Motorola X30 Pro is a rumored smartphone expected to launch in mid-2022 with a 200MP camera sensor. The device could be the first smartphone to sport said resolution.
notebookcheck.net
August 2022 HarmonyOS 2.1 update introduces new features for Huawei Watch 3
Huawei has released a new update for the Watch 3, which it most recently updated last month in Europe. While Huawei introduced HarmonyOS 2.1.0.237 outside its home market in July, it has now released HarmonyOS 2.1.0.239 to Watch 3 models in China. Predictably, Huawei has bundled several bug fixes in its latest build, plus a few new features.
Motorola Edge 2022 revealed in leaked official renders
The yet-to-be announced phone is said to feature 50MP triple cameras and a 6,000mAh battery
Motorola’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival could be much better than expected
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to be the clamshell foldable phone to beat in 2022, but one major rival is set to arrive ahead of it, with the Motorola Razr 2022 being announced on August 2. Ahead of that, the company has revealed some key details about the phone.
Phone Arena
Mid-range Motorola One 5G Ace scores its highest ever discount after Prime Day 2022
While history and common sense would seem to dictate the first few weeks after Amazon's Prime Day festival (and equivalent sales events run by retailers like Best Buy and Walmart) are some of the year's slowest in terms of good deals on popular mobile products, that's... not exactly what we're seeing right now.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Ultra rears its head again with a 2K display and a Sony IMX787 camera as leaker maintains ongoing Pixel Fold production
Digital Chat Station has provided details about two unreleased Google Pixel flagship smartphones via Weibo. Allegedly, Foxconn is producing the pair at one of its Chinese factories, although it seems that neither are the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. While Digital Chat Station mentions that one of the two smartphones is Google's long-awaited Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, the 'Pixel flagship' is something entirely different.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 full specs leak shatters predictions as Ryzen 9 7950X outspeeds Ryzen 9 5950X by up to +32%
Full specifications for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X have purportedly leaked, revealing incredible clock rate upgrades over their Ryzen 5000 counterparts. The other main difference to be noted is the increase in TDP, although there are slightly higher L2 caches coming to Ryzen 7000 as well. As can be seen in the comparison table below, base clock rates for Zen 4 Raphael are 1-1.1 GHz higher than those for Zen 3 Vermeer, while there are 700-800 MHz buffs to look forward to in regard to boost clock rates.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: Official image leaks as ANC, IPX7 and long battery life touted for €229 earbuds
WinFuture has leaked numerous details about the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US pricing of which has already leaked. According to the website, it has also obtained an official product image, embedded above. Based on earlier leaks, Samsung will present the earbuds in three colours, which WinFuture claims Samsung has called Bora Purple, Zenith Grey and Zenith White.
Phone Arena
Tipster says Foxconn is producing Pixel Fold/Notepad and Pixel 7 Ultra with 2K display
A tipster has posted a stunning leak on China's Weibo social media site. According to Digital Chat Station, who was among the first to reveal the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 name of Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line Applications Processor (AP), Foxconn is in the process of manufacturing two new Pixel phones; neither one is the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3: ECG, LTPO AMOLED display and up to 5 days of battery revealed by leaker
Digital Chat Station has revealed specifications for the Oppo Watch 3, details of which the company has already shared on Weibo. as we discussed yesterday, the Oppo Watch 3 will launch with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform, the successor to the Snapdragon Wear 4100 series. According to Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Watch 3 will actually utilise the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1, not the regular Snapdragon W5 Gen 1.
