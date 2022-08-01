Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic

www.1011now.com
1011now.com
Driver in serious condition after crashing into dump truck south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a driver crashed into a dump truck and is in serious condition. First responders were dispatched to 38th and Saltillo around 7:25 a.m. for a crash involving an eastbound Honda and westbound dump truck. According to LSO’s preliminary reports,...
klkntv.com
A dump truck and car collide head-on south of Lincoln hurting at least one person
UPDATE 10 a.m. — Authorities are now telling Channel 8 the car crossed the center line, leading to Wednesday morning’s head-on crash. They’ve also confirmed the dump truck driver was not harmed after colliding with the Honda. UPDATE 8:30 a.m. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office tells...
klin.com
Car-Dump Truck Crash Seriously Injures One Person In South Lincoln
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened near 38th and Saltillo Road around 7:20 a.m. Sergeant Mike Hipps tells KLIN News a westbound dump truck collided with an eastbound Honda Accord. “The driver...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Seward County deputies arrested Fremont man after two-vehicle crash
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle wreck in the capital city. 27-year-old Marcus Vogt was arrested late Monday. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at...
klkntv.com
Driver nowhere to be found after car crashes into Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into Salt Creek. Someone first spotted the wreck Wednesday a little after 6:30 a.m. This is located near 300 Old Cheney Road, around Wilderness Park. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 there was no one inside when...
kfornow.com
Fremont Man Arrested for Seward County Pursuit and Lincoln Traffic Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2022) A 27 year old Fremont man has been arrested for not stopping for Seward County Sheriff’s officials Monday evening. A Seward County deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner, NE. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on this vehicle. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373. The vehicle continued to flee on county roads until the deputy was unable to see the fleeing vehicle, at which point the pursuit was terminated.
klkntv.com
Car lands on its roof after crashing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car is upside down in south Lincoln, after crashing Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. This happened near Highway 77 and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 crew spotted the driver walking around near the wreck, and he appears to be okay. Other drivers will want...
Authorities identify victim killed in 3-vehicle crash near Beemer
The victim and others involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Cuming County, Nebraska, have been identified.
Two injured after tree falls on passing vehicles in Council Bluffs
A tree fell on two passing vehicles in Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning, leaving some occupants injured.
klkntv.com
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
1011now.com
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln. On Monday, around 8:48 p.m., Malcolm Fire and Rescue along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 34 and Highway 79 on a report of a fire. LSO said...
One dead, multiple injured after Sunday afternoon crash in Saunders County
Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were used. The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
thebestmix1055.com
Woman dies following 4-vehicle crash
A woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a four-vehicle accident at 1:36 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. Multiple people needed extrication from their vehicles and were taken to medical facilities. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
News Channel Nebraska
One person killed in three-vehicle crash near Beemer Friday night
WEST POINT, Neb. -- One person is dead after a Friday night crash west of Beemer. At approximately 11:00 p.m., the Cuming County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 275. According to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office, a car was traveling east when it reportedly crossed the...
klin.com
Teenage Girl Arrested For Auto Theft
An arrest is made in the theft of a vehicle just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Lincoln Police were called to the NP Mart at 28th and O Street. A 55 year old man told officers he parked his 2015 Kia Sedona in the lot and went into the store. He said the vehicle was left unlocked and the keys were in the ignition.
York News-Times
Vandals who damaged YNT vehicles caught
YORK – Suspects have been identified as the vandals who damaged vehicles owned by York News-Times employees. The vandalism took place on two separate nights. On Thursday, July 21, it was discovered shortly after 10 p.m. that two employees’ vehicles had been tampered with. Cinderblocks were found on the hoods of the vehicles and a review of the surveillance video shows the vandals had attempted to slash the tires but their weapon of choice did not work. They were also seen dumping some sort of liquid, from bottles, on the vehicles – the type of liquid is not known.
Lincoln fire investigators determine cause of blaze that engulfed a home Friday
There was an update on Tuesday about a Friday blaze at a west Lincoln home near Southwest 24th and West A Streets.
1011now.com
Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes two separate burglary cases involving vape cartridges may be connected. On Tuesday, around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to the U-Stop, off 27th and E Streets, on a report of a shoplifting. According to police, the manager explained they were notified...
