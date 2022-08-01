Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic

YORK – Suspects have been identified as the vandals who damaged vehicles owned by York News-Times employees. The vandalism took place on two separate nights. On Thursday, July 21, it was discovered shortly after 10 p.m. that two employees’ vehicles had been tampered with. Cinderblocks were found on the hoods of the vehicles and a review of the surveillance video shows the vandals had attempted to slash the tires but their weapon of choice did not work. They were also seen dumping some sort of liquid, from bottles, on the vehicles – the type of liquid is not known.

YORK, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO