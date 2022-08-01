Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Rockies (46-57) and San Diego Padres (57-46) open a 5-game series Monday at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Colorado leads 8-3

The Rockies are on the road after a 6-game home stand that saw them go 2-4 against the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado is just 5-12 with a .664 OPS on the road since June 21.

The Padres took 2-of-3 games from the Minnesota Twins over the weekend and are 5-4 since the break. They are just 2-8 over their last 10 games against the Rockies, but only 2 of those losses came at home.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Rockies at Padres projected starters

RHP Antonio Senzatela vs. RHP Mike Clevinger

Senzatela (3-5, 4.90 ERA) makes his 16th start. He has a 1.74 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 5.4 K/9 through 71 2/3 IP.

Owns a 3.30 ERA over his last 5 starts against San Diego.

Was removed from his last start Wednesday vs. Chicago White Sox after being hit on the left foot by a come-backer.

Clevinger (2-3, 3.38 ERA) owns a 1.13 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 8.9 K/9 through 53 1/3 IP over 10 starts and 1 relief appearance.

Current Colorado batters own an aggregate .607 OPS against him.

Bracketed the All-Star break with 2 solid starts in which he logged a 2.08 ERA.

Rockies at Padres odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:21 a.m. ET.

Money line: Rockies +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Padres -210 (bet $210 to win $100)

Rockies +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Padres -210 (bet $210 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Rockies +1.5 (-125) | Padres -1.5 (+102)

Rockies +1.5 (-125) | Padres -1.5 (+102) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Rockies at Padres picks and predictions

Prediction

Padres 4, Rockies 3

Colorado has the 2nd-worst road record in the league (16-30) and is tough to bet outright away from Coors Field. The Rockies are a lean but a better play on the run line. PASS.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

The Rockies have the edge in the bullpen fatigue game, and that may well be a big factor with Clevinger making his second start of the second half.

Senzatela’s expected-ERA figures are encouraging enough to warrant a play on the ROCKIES +1.5 (-125).

Senzatela has pitched through the traffic of a .395 batting average on balls in play. Both bullpens figure as having skills being underplayed in surface numbers.

The Padres’ offense has been lackluster at home; Colorado’s offense has been likewise on the road. Both offenses are swung around to their worst platoon side against right-handers.

On a breeze-in evening at pitcher-friendly Petco, BACK THE UNDER 7.5 (-112).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).