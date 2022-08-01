Owners of popular vegan eatery hold soft opening for new Short North restaurant

614now.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Ultra popular Chicago-based hot dog and burger chain eyeing Ohio locations
As a native Chicagoan, Portillo’s was always the holy grail of fast food in my family. From the atmosphere to the quality to the sheer variety of offerings (hot dogs, Burgers and cake shakes), it was a bonafide dinner destination. And now, we here in Central Ohio will likely...
Tickets on sale Friday for inaugural Bridge Park wine festival
A bottle of red, a bottle of white: It all depends upon your appetite. These may be Billy Joel lyrics, but they also aptly describe an event coming next month at North Market Bridge Park. The popular Dublin destination on Sept. 16 and 17 is hosting North Market Wine Fest, an event featuring a variety of vintages from around the world.
Long-standing Grandview brewery and restaurant announces temporary closure
Smokehouse Brewing Company will temporarily close while it searches for a solution to its ongoing staffing issues. The long-standing Grandview brewery and restaurant first opened on Aug. 7, 1998. In a statement posted to its social media accounts this morning, Smokehouse announced that it will undergo a temporary closure on Aug. 7 of this year, its 25th anniversary.
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
Columbus bartender and author of “Punk Rock & Cocktails” teams up with local distillery to release new rum line
Columbus bartender turned author Jesse Hubbard was featured in (614) Magazine last year to discuss his unique hit book that pairs iconic punk albums with cocktail recipes. And now, it’s more than just cocktails that he’s creating. Hubbard and his event company Saint Russell Productions teamed up with...
New Short North storefront offering exclusively lab-grown diamonds now open
The future of diamonds is right here in the Short North. Céleste Created Diamonds, a new concept from the iconic Columbus company Diamond Cellar, has just opened the doors of its brand-new Short North storefront. Located at 765 N. High St., Céleste offers exclusively lab-grown diamonds, which are chemically and optically identical to mined diamonds for a fraction of the price—the only difference is their origin.
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
Columbus 90s nostalgia is front and center in our August issue of (614) Magazine
It’s the 1990s calling on a landline telephone, and you’d better pick up. This year, our August edition of (614) takes a deep dive into Columbus 90s nostalgia, exploring a 90s-themed pizzeria, a vintage clothing vendor, eateries with old-school dining rooms and more. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. And...
This Columbus museum is hosting its own Renaissance festival
The Columbus Museum of Art is throwing it back this month—way back. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 13, the museum will host the Renaissance Festival at CMA in partnership with the Ohio Renaissance Festival. The event is a preview of sorts for the larger festival, which kicks off Sept. 3 in Harveysburg.
Franklinton magician takes home bronze medal at world’s largest and most prestigious magic competition
If Erik Tait doesn’t want you to find the queen, you won’t find the queen. The Franklinton resident and world-class magician recently took a card magic routine he honed over years of practice to Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques (FISM) Quebec 2022, the largest and most important magic competition in the entire world, where he won third place in its prestigious Card Magic category. The competition was held July 25-30.
One seriously injured after shooting outside S. High Street bar
One day after two people were killed in a shooting outside of a South Side bar, another bar in south Columbus has become the scene of a shooting. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to Tootsie’s Lounge, which is located at 2440 S. High St., after a shooting occurred just before 12:20 a.m. this morning.
Two dead, multiple injured in shooting outside of south Columbus bar
A shooting outside of a South Side bar has left at least two dead and three injured. According to Columbus Police, officers reported to the Old Landmark Bar, located at 176 Ramsey Rd., just south of the South Drive-in Theater, at approximately 9:40 p.m. last night. Police said one victim...
Buckeyes football coach Ryan Day, wife Nina Day donate $1M to OSU mental health fund
Buckeyes head football coach Ryan Day and wife Nina have provided Ohio State’s Mental Health Resilience Fund with a seven-figure donation, according to a press release from the Werner Medical Center. The Nina and Ryan Day Fund, which amounts to $1M, will be housed in the Department of Psychiatry...
