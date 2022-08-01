salemleader.com
Latricia A. Bramer
Mrs. Latricia A. Bramer, age 63, of Salem, passed away Friday, July 29 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. Mrs. Bramer was born May 27, 1959 the daughter of Omer L. Lewellyn and Shirley Brough Bright. She attended Church of God in Salem. She is survived by two sons:...
Upside down action at Sportsdrome
Husbands and wife’s have different views on many thing. One of these instances happened Saturday at the Jeffersonville Sportsdrome. Dean Riley, a regular FWD racer and figure 8 driver, was turning the wheel on one of his figure 8 minivans. While running through the intersection, the rear of his red #56 van gets clipped. That impact sent him into a driver side roll over partially on the roof, but with enough momentum to lay back on all four wheels.
Salem Police Action 07-25-2022 to 07-31-2022
Domestic Problem, W. Walnut St. Welfare Check, Grandview Dr. Disturbance X2, Jackson St. Trespassing, W. Mulberry St. Unconscious Female, Colony Dr. Intoxicated Male, Main St. Domestic Problem, Teresa St. Possible Prowler, Grandview Dr. 07-27-2022. 911 Hang Up, Teresa St. Battery, Teresa St. Shoplifter, E. Hackberry St. Stolen 4 Wheeler, N....
#mugshot Monday, August 1, 2022
The following arrests were made in Washington County last week by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest lists visit www.salemleader.com.
Road construction opens at High Street
Milstone Contractors plan to open Water St. across S.R. 56 on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Salem to help provide access to Salem schools. Be advised, however, to use extra caution as this remains in the construction zone.
