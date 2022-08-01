Latricia A. Bramer

salemleader.com
Viola Schuler
Viola Schuler, 93, of New Castle passed away Saturday, July 16, 1022 at Addison Place in New Castle. She was born May 16, 1929 in Salem, Indiana, a daughter of the late Sidney L. and Cleopal (Houston) Denny. Viola received her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics from Purdue University in...
Salem Police Action 07-25-2022 to 07-31-2022
Domestic Problem, W. Walnut St. Welfare Check, Grandview Dr. Disturbance X2, Jackson St. Trespassing, W. Mulberry St. Unconscious Female, Colony Dr. Intoxicated Male, Main St. Domestic Problem, Teresa St. Possible Prowler, Grandview Dr. 07-27-2022. 911 Hang Up, Teresa St. Battery, Teresa St. Shoplifter, E. Hackberry St. Stolen 4 Wheeler, N....
Phyllis Denicke
Phyllis June Wade Denicke, 76, died on July 21, 2022. Phyllis was born June 30, 1946, in Campbellsburg and was the daughter of Ethel (Neal) and Orra Wade. Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She took great joy in serving others and made every effort to attend all her grandchildren's sporting events and other momentous occasions. She also enjoyed playing golf and traveling with her beloved husband, Pete, walking, hosting fabulous dinners and spending time with family and friends. She was active in her church and a member of several Bible studies and small groups. Phyllis will be most remembered for her generosity, service to others, vitality, positive outlook, incredible organizational skills, gracious hospitality and, most notably, her passion and selfless love for her family.
#mugshot Monday, August 1, 2022
The following arrests were made in Washington County last week by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest lists visit www.salemleader.com.
Getting ready for first day
There were 70 students who signed up for West Washington's Jump Start program last Saturday. Students received shoes, backpacks, school supplies and a Senator sweatshirt among other items. Check upcoming issues of The Salem Leader and The Salem Democrat for more photos and a story on the event.
Upside down action at Sportsdrome
Husbands and wife’s have different views on many thing. One of these instances happened Saturday at the Jeffersonville Sportsdrome. Dean Riley, a regular FWD racer and figure 8 driver, was turning the wheel on one of his figure 8 minivans. While running through the intersection, the rear of his red #56 van gets clipped. That impact sent him into a driver side roll over partially on the roof, but with enough momentum to lay back on all four wheels.
New hours for farmers market
Washington County Farmers Market announces they are now open on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Farmers Market is located at the Washington County Justice Center on Jackson St. Produces changes weekly. Beef, lamb and pork are available. They offer fresh...
