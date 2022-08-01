Latricia A. Bramer

Phyllis June Wade Denicke, 76, died on July 21, 2022. Phyllis was born June 30, 1946, in Campbellsburg and was the daughter of Ethel (Neal) and Orra Wade. Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She took great joy in serving others and made every effort to attend all her grandchildren's sporting events and other momentous occasions. She also enjoyed playing golf and traveling with her beloved husband, Pete, walking, hosting fabulous dinners and spending time with family and friends. She was active in her church and a member of several Bible studies and small groups. Phyllis will be most remembered for her generosity, service to others, vitality, positive outlook, incredible organizational skills, gracious hospitality and, most notably, her passion and selfless love for her family.

CAMPBELLSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO