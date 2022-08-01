JVC Broadcasting’s ‘Fly 103.1’ Debuts In Orlando.

www.insideradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't be rude to this (potentially) haunted doll at the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of Terror at DisneyworldEvie M.Orlando, FL
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
insideradio.com
In Orlando, ‘The Wolf’ Morphs Into ‘Fly 103.1.’
JVC Broadcasting launched rhythmic CHR “Fly 103.1” WOTW Orlando at noon Monday with Jack Harlow’s “First Class.” The station dropped its country programming on Friday and had been in stunt mode throughout the weekend. “Fly 103.1” introduced itself with nods to urban and rhythmic stations...
orlandoweekly.com
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
orlandomagazine.com
Best of ORL 2022: Food & Drink
This local taproom sits in the heart of the Hourglass District where customers enjoy yoga on the patio while sampling their wide selection of delicious drinks. What started with a love of craft beer and a small location in Longwood, Florida that comfortably sat approximately five people has grown into a 250-room taproom in Longwood and multiple locations in the Orlando area. We’re talking to Chauncey Felele, Taproom Manager at Hourglass Brewery, which has been voted Best Brewery in Orlando.
orlandoweekly.com
Top Chef winner Hung Huynh is opening Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall in Mills 50
One of the most skilled and talented chefs in this city is finally (finally!) opening his own restaurant in Orlando. Hung Huynh, who recently signed on to become Director of Culinary Innovation at Johnny and Jimmy Tung's Omei Restaurant Group, will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. next door to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside the Magic
Fire Alarm Forces Disney Resort Guests Into Torrential, Dangerous Storm
Rain is a given on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation. After all, Walt Disney chose to build his Theme Parks on thousands of acres of land in swampy Florida!. Because they’re located in Central Florida, the Disney Parks are well-equipped for extreme weather, so much so that some Orlando locals book hotel rooms at Walt Disney World Resort to shelter from the worst storms!
click orlando
More storms pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
kennythepirate.com
Popular Disney World transportation deal is extended!
Getting to and from Disney World just got cheaper with the extension of this transportation deal. Disney’s announcement that they were discontinuing free Magical Express transportation left many Guests stressed about how to get to and from their Disney Resort. Many companies rose to the challenge, but Sunshine Flyer goes above and beyond those other companies.
mynews13.com
Universal Studios to fix Orlando road as it preps path to Epic Universe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios is planning to improve an Orlando road as they get ready for their newest theme park, Epic Universe. Universal Studios plans to make improvements to Carrier Drive. Universal plans to use Carrier Drive as a path for its shuttle buses between its main campus...
RELATED PEOPLE
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond resident to bring burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach
One Ormond Beach resident is bringing a burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach. Greg Adkins, writer and producer of the revue, titled "Seduction: A History of Burlesque," said in an announcement that bringing this show to 176 N. Beach St. — a space previously occupied by The Coliseum nightclub and most recently, The Daytona Arcade Museum — "has been a long time in coming."
WESH
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
bungalower
Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar to close in September
According to recent social media posts, downtown watering hole, Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar (Facebook | Instagram), will close up shop on September 25, 2022. According to their posts, the owner, Karen Wall, would like to find a new location to re-open the Irish pub concept, but for now, she found it “… illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand.“
IN THIS ARTICLE
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a New-Home Community in Kissimmee, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new, single-family home community in the Champions Gate area in Kissimmee. Bellaviva at Westside is conveniently located near US-27 and Interstate 4 for an easy commute to area employers, including Walt Disney World ® Resort, AdventHealth Celebration and Davenport Medical Center. The community is also close to Posner Park and Disney Springs for shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Lake Louisa State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005378/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new-home community in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
3 Florida Cities With Skyrocketing Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get For $1,700
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south. There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
fox35orlando.com
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
From glitz and glam to checkpoints: downtown Orlando’s safety plan represents hard fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether it’s a sign of the times in general or specific to Orlando, the latest shooting and safety measures taken in its wake represent a full circle moment for the downtown Orlando nightlife district – and not in a good way. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Plane makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the Orlando International Airport Wednesday afternoon. An animal collided with flight 1334, which was headed for LaGuardia Airport, shortly after takeoff, according to officials with Frontier. The plane returned to Orlando International Airport, where it...
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest’s Finger Cut Off While Riding Attraction, Report Says
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest allegedly suffered a major injury while riding a popular attraction. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a popular water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. While millions of...
WESH
Residents in Orlando senior apartments face air conditioning outage for days
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days. That's according to residents at the Kinneret Apartments on Delaney Avenue. They told WESH 2 that one of the towers has been without working AC since Wednesday. They told us some residents have...
Comments / 1