Viera Hospital names Dustin Boring new VP of administration

BREVARD COUNTY - After a two-year hiatus, Brevard Public Schools was once again graded by the Florida Department of Education on July 18, with BPS earning a “B” grade overall, down from the “A” the district received in 2017-19. According to the FDOE, a school’s grade may include as many as 11 components. There are four achievement components, comprised of English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies. There are also four learning gains components, with components in ELA and mathematics and learning gains for the lowest performing 25 percent of students in ELA and mathematics.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO