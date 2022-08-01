Viera Hospital names Dustin Boring new VP of administration

www.vieravoice.com
Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program during Brevard visit
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday a new opioid recovery program called Coordinated Opioid Recovery. The governor addressed the addiction crisis during his visit to Brevard County. DeSantis said this will be the first program of its kind in the nation and CORE program administrators will...
veronews.com
COVID hospitalizations up, cases flat
The number of patients with COVID-19 in Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital has risen again sharply, but deaths were down and reports of new infections were almost unchanged last week from the previous period. New positive covid tests reported to the Florida Department of Health this past week declined slightly...
WESH
Brevard County business owner flies to the edge of space
A Central Florida man was on the New Shepard rocket when it blasted off. Melbourne business owner, Steve Young, bought a ticket to fly back in December. He's not allowed to reveal how much he paid for the trip. Steve is the third Central Floridian to fly to space with...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey
ABOVE VIDEO: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey. WATCH: Meet Renee Torpy, candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4. Paid political...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Serves as Keynote Speaker During ‘Back to School’ Presentation at Titusville High School
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey served as keynote speaker during the “Welcome Back to School” presentation for Brevard Public Schools Teachers at Titusville High School and surrounding feeder schools. Tuesday morning I had the pleasure of serving as the Keynote...
Happening today: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Brevard County Wednesday morning. The governor is set to hold a news conference in Rockledge at 10:30 a.m. DeSantis’ administration did not reveal specifics on this morning’s announcement. Joining the governor will be Florida Surgeon...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard Public School grades from Florida Department of Education released
BREVARD COUNTY - After a two-year hiatus, Brevard Public Schools was once again graded by the Florida Department of Education on July 18, with BPS earning a “B” grade overall, down from the “A” the district received in 2017-19. According to the FDOE, a school’s grade may include as many as 11 components. There are four achievement components, comprised of English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies. There are also four learning gains components, with components in ELA and mathematics and learning gains for the lowest performing 25 percent of students in ELA and mathematics.
Florida Forest Service Orlando battles two brush fires in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two brush fires broke out in Brevard County Wednesday, Florida Forest Service Orlando said in a series of tweets. Structures are still endangered at the Honeysuckle Fire and it has jumped to over 40 acres. FFS Orlando said the first wildfire, the Moss Rose Fire...
vieravoice.com
East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon
The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
Fort Pierce utility company waiving fees, suspending disconnections
Fort Pierce Utility Authority customers may start seeing some relief soon. The company is waiving any late fees assessed after Aug. 1.
sebastiandaily.com
Wildfire fully contained in Micco
We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
click orlando
‘I’m really excited for him:’ Staff react to Melbourne businessman launching into space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The staff at Pineapple’s in Melbourne were excited Wednesday evening — just hours before their boss is scheduled to launch into space. Brevard County businessman Steve Young is set to launch inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule Thursday morning from a Texas launch site.
wqcs.org
Brush Fire Leaves Parts of Roseland and Sebastian Filled With Smoke and Smell
Indian River County - Thursday August 4, 2022: Heavy smoke and an acrid smell filled the air over parts of Micco, Roseland and Sebastian Thursday morning following a large brush fire that broke out on the north side of the Sebastian River in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Fire...
sebastiandaily.com
What was this building for in Sebastian?
What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
vieravoice.com
Viera High School graduate continues to succeed long after ‘Shark Tank’
Viera High School graduate Ben Stern continues to successfully grow his company nohbo, six years after making a deal with Mark Cuban on NBC’s Shark Tank. Stern made news during his junior year when he appeared on the well-known reality television series “Shark Tank” alongside his grandmother to garner entrepreneurial support for nohbo, a material packaging startup company.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of August, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of August after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
Historic Mathers Bridge in Brevard County reopens after repairs
BREVARD COUNTY Fla. — The historic Mathers Bridge in Indian Harbour Beach has reopened to boating traffic after being closed for nearly a month. The bridge was closed on July 2 to allow crews to fix the motors that help open and close the 700-foot swing span bridge. >>>...
WESH
Florida school districts update student lunch payments
Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
