ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

KNTU Dallas Drops Jazz For Alternative As ‘88.1 Indie.’

insideradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

After 6 years, The Chicks return to North Texas in October

On Tuesday, The Chicks announced a return to North Texas for the band’s first shows here in six years. The Chicks will play two nights in Irving – Oct. 10 and 11 – at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are touring behind 2020’s Gaslighter, the trio’s first studio album in 14 years.
IRVING, TX
FMX 94.5

Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home

This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
LUBBOCK, TX
92.9 NIN

Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game

A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Mckinney, TX
Entertainment
DFWChild

Where to Find Gooey, Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Mac and Cheese

My family has a love-hate relationship with mac and cheese. It’s by far the most requested food by our picky eaters, who would willingly eat it morning, noon and night if we didn’t care about nutritional value. But as any parent can attest, the more you pressure your kid to expand their food palate, the more they dig in their heels.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Music#Kntu Dallas Drops#Jazz For Alternative#C1#Tx#Kntu Com#Audacy#Kvil Fm#Kkxt
fwtx.com

15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital

For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Review: Odelay Preaches Tex-Mex to The Masses

Let's start this off by clarifying what Odelay isn't. Odelay is not an authentic Mexican restaurant. There are no chapulines (might we suggest El Oaxaqueño) or birria (might we suggest Maskara's) or carnitas (might we suggest Las Almas Rotas). Odelay is also not an attempt at elevated Latin fine dining in the vein of Javier's, any Mi Cocina location, or Dallas' latest entrant to the space, The Mexican. Instead, Odelay is classic Tex-Mex that most of us know and love, but handled with a little more style than simply slathering chili con carne over a plate and calling it a day.
DALLAS, TX
pmq.com

Why This Dallas Pizzeria Adds a Service Fee to Every Order

Previously known for offering 24-7 pizza delivery in Dallas, Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta has cut back its hours while adopting an 18% service fee to cover higher wages. Co-owner Michael Lindsey named the pizzeria in honor of his mother, who “insisted” on the unusual moniker based on her nickname.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
papercitymag.com

The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition

The Texas market remains as hot as the state’s sweltering temperatures, so why not have a little voyeuristic fun? After all, perusing the most expensive home listings in the state feels more akin to appreciating great art than actual house hunting (at least for most). In a scenario where money is no option, what level of craftsmanship can be achieved? Which brilliant architect can you enlist? Which sought-after interior designer do you choose to plot your flow and finishes?
DALLAS, TX
flashbackdallas.com

The Fountain: “A Resort for Gentlemen” — ca. 1911

This postcard (which has a 1911 postmark) shows The Fountain, a well-appointed drinking establishment (not lacking in ceiling fans). The caption reads:. Meet me at the Fountain, a Resort for Gentlemen, 1518 Main Street, Dallas, Texas. John H. Senchal, Propr. Don’t fail to see the Greatest Fair on Earth at...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Two Tims, One Cave

Hey, party people, D Magazine’s “Best of Big D” party is Thursday at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Get your party tickets here. I hopped on with FOX 4’s Tim Ryan this morning to talk about crotch blowouts (read: where to get your jeans fixed) and Italian swear words (read: where to eat ice cream). Tim is one of my favorite Tims. I’ve mixed it up with him in the wild just a little bit. He’s a super approachable guy. And on the air, he is unflappable. Have a watch to see what I mean:
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Fort Worth, Texas Home With 200 Acres of Land For Sale Almost a Year

Even though the housing market in Texas has been crazy lately, especially the last couple of years, that hasn’t stopped people from wanting to move to Texas. The real estate prices here are still much better than what you will find in other parts of the country so that is one thing that attracts others to move here. But I was shocked to find such a gorgeous piece of property in Fort Worth, Texas with 200 acres of land that has been for sale almost a full year now.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.

The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

We Tried the New StretchLab in Dallas

When it comes to self-care, Dallas offers plenty of options. Dallas has a nightclub/gym for those who need to be hella pumped up through live music. There's a tickle bar for those who find that kind of thing relaxing, plus oxygen bars, a Botox bar, naked yoga and plenty of soul-cycling, pole-dancing, rock-climbing, pilates and CrossFit studios.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant

In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy