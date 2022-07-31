Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding

wcti12.com
Related
wcti12.com
Unborn children can be claimed as dependents, Georgia officials say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — An unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat can now be claimed as a dependent on taxes in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Department of Revenue released guidance on Monday outlining the tax change as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. The department also stated the 11th Circuit's ruling on House Bill 481, the "heartbeat" law, brought the amendment into effect on July 20.
wcti12.com
Week-long food drive "Food Lion Feeds" to benefit ENC families
Eastern North Carolina — NewsChannel12 partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds to make sure kids and their families aren't worrying about what they will eat. The summer months can place an extra strain on families, with extra costs like an...
wcti12.com
National Night Out 2022 in eastern North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and the community, with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It’s observed by most police departments on the first Tuesday in August. Some...
wcti12.com
One of three NC deputies shot while serving papers dies, two others expected to recover
DUDLEY. Wayne County — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy a day after being shot while serving court documents in Dudley. Sergeant Matthew Fishman was in critical condition Monday evening with his family by his side at ECU Health in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Outgoing MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer takes final flight
MCAS Cherry Point — The outgoing commanding officer at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point took one last flight before turning over command. Col. Mikel Huber completed his final flight of the UC-35D Citation Encore a few days ahead of relinquishing command of the air station to Col. Brendan Burks during a ceremony on Friday.
wcti12.com
Only two genders is a 'faulty concept,' state department of education says
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Guidelines posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website about “creating gender-inclusive schools and classrooms” call the idea that there are only two genders a "faulty concept," and indicate gender-neutral pronouns like "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" are identifiers sometimes used by students.
wcti12.com
ECU to play NC State on September 3rd, Panthers first preseason game one week away
North Carolina — ECU and NC State's football teams will meet on the field September 3rd, but there is a lot of practicing that needs to be done first. ECU hit the practice field for the first time this morning. Mike Houston has rebuilt the roster and has 14 starters returning. The big competition will be at the wide receiver position, where there isn't a lot of experience.
Comments / 0