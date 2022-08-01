The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be commemorated at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the pavilion at Gough Park, at the corner of 12th and North Pope streets in Silver City. This ceremony of remembrance begins with a period of silence, followed by an opportunity to share reflections in an atmosphere of reverence and respect. All are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs. Before and after the ceremony, participants may view historical posters on the development, decision making, and effects of the atomic bombings.

