Carnitas Musica y Mas Fesival
Looking for a Labor Day celebration and sporting a deep love of community and music, a group of Silver City residents decided they should hold a grand fiesta of all fiestas and created the Carnitas Musica y Mas Festival held at Gough Park. One of the founders, Jose Ray said...
Red Dot Tour on Track
Silver City Art Association Studio Tour returns for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. Bright RED DOTS will mark open studios. There is a map included on the official RED DOT Studio Tour brochure which can be found throughout Silver City including at tour headquarters, Light Art Space, 209 W. Broadway St.. The brochure features descriptions of the work to be found at each studio, hours and other information.
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
Here Come the Ducks
The Great American Duck Race is back and this year’s theme is “Racing to save the day.” The events are a collaboration sharing the “local hero” theme for 2022. “After two very difficult years, we want to come together and thank each hero in our community by dedicating the 43rd Annual Great American Duck Race to them,” organizers said in a press release. Events include the Duck Royalty Pageant and the Tournament of Ducks Parade that take place during the weekend’s events.
Remembering Hiroshima, Nagasaki
The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be commemorated at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the pavilion at Gough Park, at the corner of 12th and North Pope streets in Silver City. This ceremony of remembrance begins with a period of silence, followed by an opportunity to share reflections in an atmosphere of reverence and respect. All are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs. Before and after the ceremony, participants may view historical posters on the development, decision making, and effects of the atomic bombings.
