Staff at the Murray Hotel in Silver City is working hard to solve some mysteries about the hotel and would like your help. After being closed for many years, hotel rooms and the ballroom at the hotel have been operating since a renovation was completed in 2012. One of the areas of the hotel not yet renovated is the bar. In the bar there is a mural titled “The Branding Room – A Tribute to Grant County Ranchers.” The lower right side of the mural has been lost. We are asking for help locating either a photograph or the sketch used to paint the mural so we can add the missing brands when the mural is restored.

SILVER CITY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO