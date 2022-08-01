www.desertexposure.com
Arts Scene
Made In Silver City presents the work of Silver City painter, Allan Cox. Cox creates dynamic, brightly-hued abstract paintings by hand-mixing oils and pigments. The opening reception is from 5-7p.m., Friday, Aug. 5. The show is up through Aug. 31, 2022. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday from. The gallery is at 206 W. Broadway St. adjacent to the Murray Hotel. Info: info@madeinsilvercity.com.
What is Art?
There is an art studio tour Labor Day Weekend. You can follow the red dots through Grant County to find working artists doing what they do and chat with them too. In Lincoln County you can find the Alto Artists Tour Aug. 5-Aug. 7. And most of our southern New...
Murray Mystery
Staff at the Murray Hotel in Silver City is working hard to solve some mysteries about the hotel and would like your help. After being closed for many years, hotel rooms and the ballroom at the hotel have been operating since a renovation was completed in 2012. One of the areas of the hotel not yet renovated is the bar. In the bar there is a mural titled “The Branding Room – A Tribute to Grant County Ranchers.” The lower right side of the mural has been lost. We are asking for help locating either a photograph or the sketch used to paint the mural so we can add the missing brands when the mural is restored.
Carnitas Musica y Mas Fesival
Looking for a Labor Day celebration and sporting a deep love of community and music, a group of Silver City residents decided they should hold a grand fiesta of all fiestas and created the Carnitas Musica y Mas Festival held at Gough Park. One of the founders, Jose Ray said...
Here Come the Ducks
The Great American Duck Race is back and this year’s theme is “Racing to save the day.” The events are a collaboration sharing the “local hero” theme for 2022. “After two very difficult years, we want to come together and thank each hero in our community by dedicating the 43rd Annual Great American Duck Race to them,” organizers said in a press release. Events include the Duck Royalty Pageant and the Tournament of Ducks Parade that take place during the weekend’s events.
Remembering Hiroshima, Nagasaki
The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be commemorated at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the pavilion at Gough Park, at the corner of 12th and North Pope streets in Silver City. This ceremony of remembrance begins with a period of silence, followed by an opportunity to share reflections in an atmosphere of reverence and respect. All are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs. Before and after the ceremony, participants may view historical posters on the development, decision making, and effects of the atomic bombings.
