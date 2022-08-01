www.desertexposure.com
Arts Scene
Made In Silver City presents the work of Silver City painter, Allan Cox. Cox creates dynamic, brightly-hued abstract paintings by hand-mixing oils and pigments. The opening reception is from 5-7p.m., Friday, Aug. 5. The show is up through Aug. 31, 2022. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday from. The gallery is at 206 W. Broadway St. adjacent to the Murray Hotel. Info: info@madeinsilvercity.com.
KofC Car Show fills Gough Park
The second annual Knights of Columbus Car Show took place Saturday at Gough Park with more than 100 cars filling the streets surrounding the park, as well as food, vendors, a beer garden from Q’s Southern Bistro and live music from the Illusion Band, Angelica Padilla and others. “The...
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
Here Come the Ducks
The Great American Duck Race is back and this year’s theme is “Racing to save the day.” The events are a collaboration sharing the “local hero” theme for 2022. “After two very difficult years, we want to come together and thank each hero in our community by dedicating the 43rd Annual Great American Duck Race to them,” organizers said in a press release. Events include the Duck Royalty Pageant and the Tournament of Ducks Parade that take place during the weekend’s events.
Remembering Hiroshima, Nagasaki
The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be commemorated at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the pavilion at Gough Park, at the corner of 12th and North Pope streets in Silver City. This ceremony of remembrance begins with a period of silence, followed by an opportunity to share reflections in an atmosphere of reverence and respect. All are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs. Before and after the ceremony, participants may view historical posters on the development, decision making, and effects of the atomic bombings.
New ticket prices for Deming school athletics
DEMING – In preparation for the 2022-23 Deming Public Schools athletic and activities schedule, the Deming High School Athletic/Activities Office reminds you of the district’s new event ticket prices and the distribution of athletic passes. Ticket prices for all athletic events at Red Mountain Middle School will be...
President Shepard draws praise from WNMU Regents
Silver City, NM — On Tuesday, members the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents discussed their evaluation of the university president Dr. Joseph Shepard and rated his performance as exceptional, noting that as a result, a bonus would automatically be awarded. “This is basically our evaluation of the...
