www.desertexposure.com
Related
Salsa Festival brings the heat to Deming
DEMING - The three-day Salsa Festival was the highlight of weekend activity in Luna County. The Deming Luna County MainStreet Program provided live entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the most widely attended event was the Saturday afternoon activities at Luna County Courthouse Park. Visitors to the park were...
desertexposure.com
Red Dot Tour on Track
Silver City Art Association Studio Tour returns for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. Bright RED DOTS will mark open studios. There is a map included on the official RED DOT Studio Tour brochure which can be found throughout Silver City including at tour headquarters, Light Art Space, 209 W. Broadway St.. The brochure features descriptions of the work to be found at each studio, hours and other information.
desertexposure.com
Murray Mystery
Staff at the Murray Hotel in Silver City is working hard to solve some mysteries about the hotel and would like your help. After being closed for many years, hotel rooms and the ballroom at the hotel have been operating since a renovation was completed in 2012. One of the areas of the hotel not yet renovated is the bar. In the bar there is a mural titled “The Branding Room – A Tribute to Grant County Ranchers.” The lower right side of the mural has been lost. We are asking for help locating either a photograph or the sketch used to paint the mural so we can add the missing brands when the mural is restored.
New ticket prices for Deming school athletics
DEMING – In preparation for the 2022-23 Deming Public Schools athletic and activities schedule, the Deming High School Athletic/Activities Office reminds you of the district’s new event ticket prices and the distribution of athletic passes. Ticket prices for all athletic events at Red Mountain Middle School will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
desertexposure.com
Remembering Hiroshima, Nagasaki
The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be commemorated at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the pavilion at Gough Park, at the corner of 12th and North Pope streets in Silver City. This ceremony of remembrance begins with a period of silence, followed by an opportunity to share reflections in an atmosphere of reverence and respect. All are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs. Before and after the ceremony, participants may view historical posters on the development, decision making, and effects of the atomic bombings.
Abortion clinic moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces opening soon
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The abortion clinic known as, ‘The Pink House,’ which is moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces, is set to open soon. The clinic was at the center of the case where the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Director Shannon Brewer says the Las Cruces clinic will provide both medical and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krwg.org
Organizations work to assist unhoused community in Las Cruces
The number of unhoused individuals living in New Mexico has been steadily rising for many years and as of January of 2020, more than 3,300 people are unhoused in New Mexico. With this issue affecting Las Cruces, many organizations work together to help bring this number down. Mesilla Valley Community...
Mother, grandparents of boy mauled by dogs indicted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people have been indicted in the dog mauling incident involving the death of 6-year-old boy Avery Jackson-Dunphy. The mother Danika Jackson, grandfather Kevin Owens, and grandmother Leslie Owens have all been charged with child abuse resulting in death. Back on November 22, 2021, a 9-1-1 call was made regarding […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Opinion piece: Government boondoggles shouldn’t be New Mexico way
This article first appeared in the Las Cruces Sun News on Sunday, July 31, 2022. New Mexico is always ranked among the “poor” states in the United States. But, as anyone who lives here or has taken stock of New Mexico’s abundant natural and cultural resources can tell you, we have no business being “poor.”
One man dead in officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man died following an officer-involved shooting. The incident happened on the 2600 block of South Valley Dr. between University Avenue and South Main Street. A portion of south Valley Drive, between University Avenue and south Main Street will be closed for most of the evening. Las Cruces Police Department […]
Gov. backs Luna County Emergency Operations Center with state funding
DEMING – Luna County and City of Deming officials welcomed New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday for an announcement that is expected to benefit both governments and neighboring communities in the near future. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced $2.1 million in state funding has been allocated for a new emergency operations center in Luna County. Members of local law enforcement and first responders were also present for the announcement.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces investigators seek information on vehicle fire that injured driver
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces investigators are asking to determine what caused a vehicle fire that critically injured a 39-year-old man early Sunday morning. At about 3:30 a.m. a Las Cruces Fire Department crew was dispatched to the report of a pickup on fire in the...
KVIA
Officer-involved shooting near gas station in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- There's been an officer-involved shooting at the Chevron gas station at South Valley and University. Las Cruces police are on scene. The ABC-7 New Mexico Mobile Newsroom is on the way. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
cbs4local.com
25-year-old Las Cruces woman killed in rollover crash
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman from Las Cruces died following a rollover crash on Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police. Odalis Aguilar Hernandez was a passenger in a Chevrolet truck that experienced a blowout and rolled over, according to police. The crash happened on...
Rollover crash east of Las Cruces leaves one dead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash July 30, on U.S. Highway 70, east of Las Cruces. The single vehicle rollover took the life a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say a 2002 Chevrolet truck was going west on U.S. 70 approaching the Nasa Rd. off […]
Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Luna County's COVID cases up 7.9%; New Mexico cases holding steady
New Mexico reported 6,637 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 6,821 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19. New Mexico ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.73% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.
KFOX 14
Family members face charges for dog mauling death of 6-year-old in Mesilla Park
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Three family members have been charged in the dog-mauling death of a 6-year-old boy in Mesilla Park, New Mexico, according to court records. Avery Jackson-Dunphy's mother Danika is charged with reckless abuse of a child that results in death. Jackson-Dunphy's grandfather Kevin Owens is...
Comments / 0