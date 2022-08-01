One hospitalized after shooting on Mikell Street in Statesboro

griceconnect.com
Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home
Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
Statesboro 9 year old’s death believed to be accidental
On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:55 p.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers were dispatched to a residence on Kent Street in Statesboro for a child found unresponsive. The child, 9 year of age, had been found in his room, alone, by his mother in a hanging position. The...
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
Police: 1 injured in weekend shooting in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday. At 6:51 p.m. SPD officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Mikell Street while patrolling nearby. Seconds later, officers were notified that a male was shot on Mikell Street. When officers arrived, they located […]
WJCL
Savannah Police need your help identifying four people in violent crimes investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives are trying to identify four individuals in an ongoing violent crimes investigation. Police released surveillance video and pictures of the four that were taken from a gas station. The individuals are described as a young light-skinned male who was wearing khaki shorts, a...
WJCL
Citizen saves 4 from fiery car crash
REGISTER, Ga. — A good Samaritan saved the lives of a grandfather and his three grandkids after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames. “When I first saw the truck, I assumed there were no survivors,” Sam Pitout said. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
blufftontoday.com
Police: Drone, contraband confiscated near Ridgeland prison
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated potential prison contraband after an attempted traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said a deputy saw a car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 next to the Ridgeland Correctional Institution at about 2 a.m. July 25, with the occupant flying a drone toward the prison.
valdostatoday.com
Argument over missing dog results in shooting death
METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.
wtoc.com
Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in Metter. Tekira Hunter is now charged with felony murder. The shooting happened on North Leroy Street on June 14. Metter Police say 15-year-old Treyveon Lanier was shot and killed in a...
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
WJCL
Nurse charged in Guyton hit & run that hospitalized motorcyclist
GUYTON, Ga. — A Savannah-area nurse has been charged with driving under the influence and two felonies in a hit and run Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of the Windfield subdivision near Noel C. Conaway and Conaway roads in Guyton.
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
Multi-county pursuit ends with suspect suicide
The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office assisted along with the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.
42-Year-Old Aryn Elizabeth Caldwell Charged For Hit-And-Run Crash in Guyton (Guyton, Georgia)
A motorcyclist was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Guyton. The suspect was identified as a Savannah-area nurse and has been charged with DUI. The collision occurred in front of the Windfield subdivision [..]
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police Department hosts National Night Out
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Statesboro are hanging outside the police department tonight. They’re hoping to work together to cut down on crime. National Night Out has been around for decades and Statesboro Police have had community events like this before. But this marks the city’s first year...
wtoc.com
35-year-old dead after drowning in Lake Mayers
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Mayers around 4:01 p.m. Deputies responded to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming pool area, according to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. After arrival, a deputy was told that a male was seen diving into...
Police make 26 arrests in two-day targeted operation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have made 26 arrests so far in the first of a series of targeted operations. According to police, the Georgia State Patrol partnered with the Savannah Police Department to conduct a high visibility operation from Jul 29-30 with assistance from local, state, and federal partners. The two-day operation resulted in […]
Bulloch County elderly couple dies from heat exhaustion Monday afternoon
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly couple was found dead from apparent heat exhaustion on Monday, according to the Bulloch County coroner. Coroner Jake Futch says the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer were found by their daughter at their home on Tall Timbers Lane in Stilson on Monday afternoon. Larry Greer was found […]
