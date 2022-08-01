6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso

kisselpaso.com
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Where To Take Yourself Out On A Date In El Paso, According to El Pasoans
Today is National Single Working Women’s Day. A day where we celebrate the hardworking women who wake up every day for work in order to have money in the bank for endless shopping sprees because when you’re single all you have to worry about is you! (Unless you have children like I do, then you gotta split but that’s besides the point.)
KFOX 14
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
Fiesta De Las Luces Bringing The Party Back to Downtown El Paso
Who's ready to party? Good because the downtown fiesta is coming back. With summer quickly winding down and fall in sight, the Downtown Management District is getting ready for the second half of Fiesta de las Luces. The lights, the food, the music all packed into one festive evening. The...
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
All The Fun Of The Southern New Mexico Fair Returns In September
Come September, the Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo returns to thrill families, friends, and couples. The 55th annual Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo are back in the fall with five days full of fun, food, carnival rides, and a rodeo to the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Las Cruces less than an hour away from El Paso.
Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces
Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
This Adventurous Group In El Paso’s Worth Joining for Fun Times
Not sure about you but I was today years old when I discovered something fun to do in the borderland. If you have ever wondered what it is like to paint nature's scenery while sitting in it, get your hiking gear ready. There is this cool get-together that anyone who...
5 Free and Budget Friendly Things to Do This Weekend in El Paso
The end of summer is closing in and the new school year is underway. But that doesn’t mean the fun is over. From an iconic outdoor extravaganza to the world’s largest classic film festival, here are five fun ways to make the most of the last of the hazy, crazy, lazy days of summer.
El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew
The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
everythinglubbock.com
Victims of massacre were ‘innocent people enjoying beautiful Saturday,’ mayor says
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Almost three years after a gunman motivated by racial hate shattered the peace of one of America’s safest cities, city leaders honored the victims and family members of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at a local Walmart. “A gunman traveled 10...
El Paso’s Les Do Makeup Shares Baby Shower Details With Fans
El Paso influencer Les Do Makeup shares her baby shower details with her fans, including the cake she made for her party. El Paso's celebrity influencer Leslie Quezada aka Les Do Makeup, is giving her fans a sneak peek at the cake she made from scratch and her baby shower celebration.
Raise a Stein to German Food, Bier, and Culture at Ft. Bliss Oktoberfest Celebration
Just because we’re a world away from Germany doesn’t mean you can’t properly celebrate Oktoberfest. The Fort Bliss community will be hosting its annual autumnal celebration next month, so a trip to the Northeast is as far as you have to go to get your Oktoberfest fix of German polka music, bratwurst, pretzels, and beer. Steins and steins of bier.
El Paso Family Throws a TikTok Inspired “Fiesta De Colores”
When planning a party, party themes are always tough to come up with because you want a theme that everyone will understand and a theme that everyone will enjoy, too. Last month I attended a party that I can honestly say had the easiest and most fun theme EVER! Of course, I am a bit biased because It was my brother-in-law's birthday party and I helped my sister come up with the party theme BUT STILL! Everyone who attended understood the assignment and it made for a family friendly theme that everyone could enjoy!
Three years after Walmart massacre, fears of new racially motivated attacks remain
“We have to be careful, particularly on social media because a lot of people are airing out that hate, [....] The authorities must be very watchful online to identify people who might have (bad) intentions." Claudio, relative of a survivor of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart
cbs4local.com
Police investigate suspicious death of black man in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police began investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night. Police officials confirmed investigators with the Crimes Against Persons unit are on the scene in the 1000 block of Shamrock Court near Montana Avenue. Police responded to a welfare check at the Krupp Hollow...
KVIA
Officials: 15-year-old U.S. girl with migrants in trunk drove car that crashed at west El Paso intersection
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety officials say a 15-year-old girl, who is a U.S. citizen, was driving the car that crashed at N Mesa and Osborne Drive Thursday afternoon. According to officials, there were several undocumented non-citizens in the trunk of the car at the time of the crash....
Foster families needed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Right now, in El Paso, there is a critical need for foster parents for any age from months to 18 years old. One foster family who we spoke with said the one point they can agree on is that being a foster parent goes beyond being a parental figure. As […]
KFOX 14
Some El Paso school districts not following state mandated lockdown drill requirements
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Each school district and open-enrollment charter school in Texas is required to conduct lockdown drills throughout the school year, but it appears some schools in El Paso did not meet that requirement for the 2021-2022 school year. The Texas Education Code designates the number...
