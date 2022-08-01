Baton Rouge city worker keeps racking up more than 2,400 hours of overtime a year

Baton Rouge General Medical Center is seeking to rezone an undeveloped residential tract near its Bluebonnet Boulevard campus to allow for medical offices. BRG has a purchase agreement in place for the land, which hospital officials hope will be the future site of the Midway Connector. The entirety of the nearly 3-acre tract isn’t needed for the road, so the rezoning would allow for potential future business uses. There are no specific plans yet for what that might be, spokesperson Katie Johnston says.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO