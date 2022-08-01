Baton Rouge city worker keeps racking up more than 2,400 hours of overtime a year

www.businessreport.com
Baton Rouge raising the salary stakes for city-parish employees
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has proposed the first across-the-board pay raise for city-parish employees since 2015, plus additional raises for police following two pay bumps last year. Can Baton Rouge afford it?
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
BRG seeks rezoning for potential office near proposed Midway Connector
Baton Rouge General Medical Center is seeking to rezone an undeveloped residential tract near its Bluebonnet Boulevard campus to allow for medical offices. BRG has a purchase agreement in place for the land, which hospital officials hope will be the future site of the Midway Connector. The entirety of the nearly 3-acre tract isn’t needed for the road, so the rezoning would allow for potential future business uses. There are no specific plans yet for what that might be, spokesperson Katie Johnston says.
Letters: East Baton Rouge Parish and state have allowed roadside abode
If a vehicle were parked on the shoulder of a highway for a period of time, it would be tagged and towed to remove it as being a road hazard. East Baton Rouge Parish has allowed a person to take up residence on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 61, just north of Highway 964. It is right on the shoulder and not well seen at night.
Letters: Driving off the dedicated teachers, Narcisse hurts children in Baton Rouge
What do you remember most about your kindergarten teacher? Mine, Mrs. O'Neil, had a warm and inviting classroom. At 37, I can still picture where my assigned seat was in her tidy classroom filled with colorful bulletin boards. When my son starts kindergarten Monday and embraces what is truly an...
As neighborhoods sprout around Denham Springs, its new police chief watches the roads
As Denham Springs prepares for an influx of thousands of new homes just outside its limits, its recently appointed police chief anticipates a sea-change for a city surrounded by rapid growth. "I see the challenges we're already facing there, and now we're going to add 3,000 homes," said Denham Springs...
The Walls Project has been transforming Baton Rouge for 10 years
It’s the Walls Project’s birthday. The multifaceted nonprofit is celebrating a big milestone: a decade of making waves in Baton Rouge through its mission to dismantle poverty with a strong focus on arts, education and community empowerment. 225 magazine sat down with Walls Project executive director Casey Phillips...
How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With East Baton Rouge on pace to break yet another record for overdose deaths, Executive Director of the Bridge Center for Hope Charlotte Claiborne is reminding the public that there is help. “We’re open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,...
Our Views: With the Army Corps' help, a river still runs through Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Berating the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of our favorite spectator sports here in Louisiana, especially since the disastrous flooding of Hurricane Katrina, 17 years ago this month. Corps engineers have been unpopular ever since. Maybe not as unpopular as NFL referees, but that’s a pretty low bar....
Baton Rouge looks at tapping part of HUD's $2.8 billion housing fund to aid homeless
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this year is providing $2.8 billion in competitive grant funding that organizations and local government can use to provide resources and housing to homeless — the largest dollar amount the federal agency has offered in its annual allotment to address homelessness.
Thousands lost power in Baton Rouge amid Wednesday morning storm
BATON ROUGE - A little over 6,000 people were left without power amid storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning. Major outings included the stretch from Greenwell Springs Road down Lobdell Avenue until Florida Boulevard, and from Florida Boulevard until Jefferson Highway. Another major outage stretched along Perkins Road...
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
BATON ROUGE - With the start of the fall semester just around the corner, business owners in the Northgate area near LSU are working hard to prepare for students' arrival. Co-owner of Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, Joe Martin, says, the funky, upbeat vibe of the new restaurant has been overshadowed by concern about the many people living in what appears to be a vacant building next door.
22-year-old fell through skylight after roofing company ignored deadly risks, feds say
A Louisiana roofing company is accused of failing to listen to inspector warnings about fall hazards before a 22-year-old fell to his death in April. Now it faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it started an inspection of Premier South Roofing...
25 Hurricane Ida impacted parishes to receive additional $253M, Gov. Edwards says
Funding come from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The governor's Tuesday announcement said the first $85 million installment was allocated earlier this year.
Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker
BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
Police: After picking fight at Tigerland bar, Port Allen officer allegedly followed victims home
BATON ROUGE - A Port Allen police officer was arrested after he allegedly started a fight outside a bar near LSU and then followed the victims to an apartment parking lot where they got into another brawl. According to an arrest report, Port Allen police officer Zach Sibille, 21, was...
BR roofing company facing $249K fine after worker death, OSHA says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge company Premier South Roofing has been hit with $249,323 in proposed fines, after a worker’s deadly fall, according to OSHA. The agency says the 22-year-old worker died after falling about 30 feet through a skylight. OSHA says an investigation found the company...
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Letters: Let's leave the public's protection to the professionals
I find it disturbing that the person who shot and killed the active shooter in the mall in Indiana is being hailed a hero. I don’t think that an armed vigilante who is willing to open fire in such a setting, endangering even more lives, is a hero at all.
