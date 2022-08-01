ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best “Hot” and “Cold” Songs for Summer

By Jacob Uitti
It’s hot.

It’s sunny. And it’s hot.

Yes, it’s summertime. And as the temperatures continue to rise and the sun continues to beat down, we thought we’d share with you some of our favorite beats (get it!) and songs that help us remember how nice the warmth can be and how sweet cool relief can be, as well.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the deep end of the pool with some of the best-known “hot” and “cold” songs for your summer playlist enjoyment.

1. “Hot In Here” by Nelly

It’s in every person’s contract to say “So take off all your clothes!” whenever someone else in the room says, nonchalantly, “It’s getting hot in here.” We have Nelly to thank for that.

2. “Hazy Shade of Winter” by Simon and Garfunkel

When you get hot, when sweat beads down your forehead and you’re just sitting in your apartment, it’s easy to fantasize about winter to get cool. Ah, winter…

3. “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan THEE Stallion

Does it get hotter than this song? While the temperature might not be the theme here, it certainly does get the temps raised for many watching these two stars shake their stuff.

4. “A Long December” by Counting Crows

Yes, the song is sad and melancholy. But it’s also reminding us that beyond this heat, there is the winter season. There is December with all its holidays and twinkling lights.

5. “Wicked Game” by Chris Iaask

“Wicked Game” walked so “WAP” could run. Might need a towel when watching this one!

6. “In the Cold, Cold Night” by The White Stripes

The rare song from The White Stripes that features drummer Meg White on the mic, this song is terrific and, if we shut our eyes, we can imagine a chilly wind running through the city at night. Bring it on!

7. “Hot For Teacher” by Van Halen

Who among us hasn’t been sitting in class wondering what just the right words are to ask out the one up front, professorial and learned? Oh, is that just us? Moving on…

8. “Coldest Winter” by Kanye West

Through all his headlines these days, it can be easy to forget how prolific Kanye West has been in his career. His album 808s & Heartbreak is one of the best in his catalog. And this chilling song sits atop that list.

9. “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg

Too bad we can’t drop Global Warming like it’s hot…

10. “Let It Go” from Frozen

Did somebody say “Frozen”? That word brings a smile to the fiery lips of many today, this hot, humid August. So, let us remember and let us forget. It’s the stuff of miracles.

Do you have a favorite hot or cold summer song? Let us know by commenting below.

Photo by David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images

Comments / 0

