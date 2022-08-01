Kids: 2 (Fraternal Twin Boys – Brody & Brayden), now 12 years old. City you live in: North Phoenix, AZ (Desert Ridge Area) A typical day in my life includes… AM Meditation & Pilates, taking boys to school, opening The Market by SugarJam, working with the kitchen staff, working with the front-end staff, meeting with general manager, operational work, meeting and greeting with customers, working with vendors and in the retail store. Picking the kids up from school. Going to kid’s sports activities, helping with homework, dinner, reviewing final emails, seeing kids off to bed, an hour of me time and then passing out.

