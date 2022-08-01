Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend

edgewaterecho.com
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
“Jogger’s Hill” in Colorado Is One of the Most Haunted Back Roads in the USYana BostongirlColorado State
Denver will pay you $75 to talk about your petDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo school board recall fundraising efforts gain steamSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
New Lone Tree overpass creates safer crossing for pedestrians, cyclistsNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
303magazine.com
Grab Your Tartan for the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival
Ever wanted to visit the Highlands of Scotland without leaving Colorado? Starting this weekend, the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival commences with a taste of all that Scottish culture has to offer. The festival, hosted by St. Andrew Society of Colorado, will span from August 6 through August 7 for...
estesparknews.com
World Class Blues Comes To Allenspark
It’s not every day you can hear world class blues in a small mountain town. But you’ll be able to hear a 2019 semi-finalist in the International Blues Challenge, the largest blues competition in the world, in Allenspark on Saturday, August 20. It’s the 11th Annual Hogabluesa BBQ, Blues and Brews starring Mojomama, presented by The Old Gallery in Allenspark.
“Jogger’s Hill” in Colorado Is One of the Most Haunted Back Roads in the US
Have you taken a back road only to wish you shouldn't have just because it gave you the creeps? One such back road shrouded in stories of hauntings and paranormal activity is located in Colorado.
5280.com
Fun Things to Do in Denver, August 2 to August 8
Get some midweek stress relief at this recurring yoga series at the Catbird Hotel. Denver Yoga Social instructors will lead yogis through a vinyasa-style sunset class, soundtracked by beats spun by local DJs. Afterwards, guests can continue their relaxation session thanks to an extended happy hour at the Red Barber and free swag from Vibe Foods, Smart Water, and Natalie’s Orchid Juices. Aug. 3–31; Wed 6:30–7:30 p.m.; donation-based, recommended donation of $10–$15.
This Colorado mountain ranks one of most picturesque places in US
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The ParkSleepFly travel blog recently created a list of the most picturesque places in the United States and one of those places is right here in Colorado. ParkSleepFly created the list based off of the most tagged Instagram posts. According to the list,...
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6th
On Saturday, a well-known ice cream brand is scheduled to debut its first scoop shop location in Colorado. If you're an ice cream lover in Colorado, you may want to check out the new Van Leeuwen Ice Cream scoop shop in Boulder when it opens later this week.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
A Sweet Celebrity Favorite Is Rumored to Be Opening in Colorado
If you've ever dreamed of devouring a sundae with 20 scoops of ice cream or chowing down on a burger made of 24k gold then that dream may become a reality in Colorado. Rumor has it that Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall is expecting to welcome Sugar Factory American Brasserie soon. The eatery and confectionary shop are listed on Park Meadow's coming soon page.
macaronikid.com
5 Things To Do In Brighton This Week!
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Brighton shares five things to do with your kids in or around Brighton, CO over the coming weekend & week ahead. Here are Macaroni KID Brighton's picks for the five things to do in the area this week. (Click on the links for all of the...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er
Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners. Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span.
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
See One Of The World’s Most Popular Trains In Colorado This September
One of the world's most famous train engines will be coming to Colorado this September - and you'll get the chance to see it up close and personal, thanks to the Colorado Railroad Museum. Thomas The Tank Engine is set to pull onto Colorado Railroad Museum grounds in Golden, CO...
milehighcre.com
Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped
Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
Colorado Asks Anglers to Catch and Keep as Many Fish as Possible Before Two Reservoirs Dry Up
Late last month, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department announced emergency public fish salvages for two reservoirs located on the state’s eastern plains. Fisheries managers expect Jumbo and Queens Reservoirs to dry up completely in the near future, and they are hoping the public can harvest as many fish as possible before that happens.
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
