BEATRICE - The sounds of cheers and encouragement coupled with the clanking of metal barbells has been common place at the Beatrice High School workout room this summer. The Orangemen football team has taken their weight lifting to a new level, setting several new records this offseason. With just three weeks until the kickoff of the 2022 season, junior Crew Meints talked about how the workouts have gone leading up to the season.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO