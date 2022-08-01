rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker football player delivers 'Look Like Somebody' message
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Last Friday the Husker football players and staff had a team meeting that was directed by a former player in hopes of sparking inspiration. Huskers 1983 starting receiver, Ricky C. Simmons is now a motivational speaker. Simmons took the opportunity to premiere a full-feature documentary about his...
News Channel Nebraska
Armor coating planned between Auburn, Dawson
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans maintenance work on Highway 75 between Dawson and Auburn. An armor coating project is scheduled to begin Aug. 9 north of Dawson. The work is expected to take five days. Traffic will be maintained by a pilot car and flaggers. The state...
News Channel Nebraska
Orangemen talk learning from last year, looking forward to 2022, at media days
BEATRICE - In about three weeks, fans will pack the House of Orange for Beatrice's home opener with Gross Catholic and the Big Orange are using last year as a learning opportunity as they get set for 2022. On Tuesday, Jeff Kezeor, along with seniors Tucker Timmerman and Luke Feist...
News Channel Nebraska
‘You build a bond in here like you do in practice’: Orangemen lifting hard in offseason
BEATRICE - The sounds of cheers and encouragement coupled with the clanking of metal barbells has been common place at the Beatrice High School workout room this summer. The Orangemen football team has taken their weight lifting to a new level, setting several new records this offseason. With just three weeks until the kickoff of the 2022 season, junior Crew Meints talked about how the workouts have gone leading up to the season.
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Whipple Talks Offense on Day Five of Fall Camp
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following day five of fall camp Monday. Whipple spoke on Monday's practice and the importance of having trust in every position. "I think it is trust in everybody, not just trust in one (position) over the other, "Whipple said....
News Channel Nebraska
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on July 1, 1943 in Dunoon, Scotland to Archibald and Clara (Michie) Ferrol. Margaret married Michael Borzekofski on February 24, 1962 in Dunoon, Scotland. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed animal rescue, gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
News Channel Nebraska
New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77
LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
News Channel Nebraska
No-kill Beatrice Humane Society seeing influx of cats, kittens
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Humane Society is one of southeast Nebraska’s only no-kill animal shelters. As a result, they often see an influx of animals they take in, and that’s been the case this summer with cats and kittens. In the summer months, Beatrice Humane Society has averaged...
News Channel Nebraska
Fritch says school district is 'running on fumes' but has made great progress
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools superintendent Mark Fritch says the districts needs "aren't being met" in terms of resources and funding at the state and federal level. The district has reduced its operating budget down to $17.75 million and continues to reduce its expenditures. It currently holds $6.3...
News Channel Nebraska
LSO: One injured after crashing into dump truck
LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person is in serious condition after a car accident in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a driver crashed into a dump truck near 38th and Saltillo Road early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the driver of the car partially crossed the center line,...
News Channel Nebraska
Rape-murder arrest in Omaha
A 31-year-old Omaha man is under arrest for the rape and murder of a woman nearly twice his age. Lorenzo Washington is charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder in a brutal attack that killed 58-year-old Rita Hash one month ago. The woman was found dead in her apartment...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Seward County deputies arrested Fremont man after two-vehicle crash
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle wreck in the capital city. 27-year-old Marcus Vogt was arrested late Monday. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at...
News Channel Nebraska
Shots fired at Lincoln Street house in Beatrice; no one injured
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police were on the scene where several shots were fired into a house early, Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police blocked off Lincoln Street between 13th and 14th, about six blocks east of the Gage County Courthouse. Sergeant Derrick Hosick says several shots were fired...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln gas stations shoplifted
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating two similar shoplifting events. LPD reportedly shopliftings at two separate USTOP locations in Lincoln. Tuesday morning, authorities said they responded to a shoplifting call at 9:27 a.m. to the USTOP at 942 S 27th St. LPD officers said they spoke with...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County Fair Wrapped Up Sunday
The Gage County Fair and Expo wrapped up last night and plans for next year’s event are already underway. Fairboard Treasurer Lisa Weigand says fair officials are pleased with this year’s fair. “You know when you go back and look at the statistics, you will find we try...
News Channel Nebraska
First Street driver hits power pole
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man denied rescue squad transport Monday after the car he was driving left First Street and hit a power pole. The large pole carries a main electrical loop for the city and is near electrical service to the water treatment plant, but there was no electrical disruption.
News Channel Nebraska
Small kitchen fire dispatches Beatrice Firefighters to Jackson Street home
BEATRICE - A kitchen flareup sent Beatrice Firefighters to a newer residential development in the former Beatrice Community Hospital area Monday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the ten hundred block of Jackson Street. "The occupant was making a funnel cake, and the grease got too hot. Luckily, she had five...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff suspects Falls City pair of cocaine
FALLS CITY -- David Winters and Haley Loyd, both of Falls City, were arrested July 29 for suspicion of possession of cocaine. Winters is also suspected of driving under the influence and obstructing a peace officer. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of Andrea Scates of Dawson...
