Q: Is my mentally ill adult daughter liable for an apt lease she signed?

 2 days ago
Pyoderma Gangrenosum on the Lower Extremity

1Medical student, University of Illinois at Chicago-Rockford, Chicago, Illinois. 2Dermatology resident, Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California. Received March 23, 2022. Accepted July 7, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The authors report that informed patient consent was obtained for publication of the images used herein.
Grieving Family Seeks Answers in Child's Daycare Death

Two parents from Chicago's south suburbs are desperately seeking answers in their son's death. Tiffany and Craig Pearson say they dropped off 5-year-old Anthony the morning of July 19 at an in-home daycare in Richton Park. Hours later, they were informed by police he was unresponsive. "There's no words for...
Checking in on local twins, 3 years after complex and rare birth

CHICAGO — The WGN Medical Watch team has a follow up to a remarkable birth story. We first introduced you to Janessa and Genesis three years ago. The local twins endured a complex and rare delivery. At the time, it was only the second known procedure of its kind on twins – a partial delivery and an immediate surgery – at just 29 week.
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video

CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
Updates on Lawsuits against Religions

Three new cases of employees against religious employers were decided this past week. There was small good news for the plaintiff in one case, and two more losses by “ministers.”. Good News. The Case. Some good news from the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, in an opinion by Justice...
State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
West Nile virus ‘a terrible way to die’: Evanston widow warns of risks, expert urges mosquito precautions

“It’s a terrible way to die. I’m sharing this with you because it’s underreported and everyone’s focused on COVID, which I understand. But this is largely preventable,” said Myra Janus, the widow of Lincoln Janus, a 73-year-old retired attorney who was left paralyzed and on a ventilator within a few weeks of being bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus sometime in late August or early September 2021.
Gary on path to a mobile mental health crisis response program

Listening to its residents, Gary’s city council has designated $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for an initiative to improve access to mental health services. If approved by the council and mayor, Ordinance C.P.O. 2022-54 will create and support a mental health crisis response program with...
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
Lashaunta Moore

Illinois Declares State Of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

There are currently 533 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. Here are the symptoms, how long they last, and how to take precautions. While many people were under the impression that life was starting to get back to normal, monkeypox cases are rising drastically. According to CBS News, Gov. JB Pritzker, on Monday, declared a public health emergency as cases in Illinois continue to appear.
Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago

The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
Mourning the loss of Rickshaw Rick

We are saddened to announce the passing of Rick Carter, locally known as “Rickshaw Rick,” on July 26. An avid biker, for years he passionately provided pedi-cab and bicycle tours throughout Oak Park and parts of Chicago. Whether you saw him during a Frank Lloyd Wright tour, a wedding, or you hitched a ride during an Oak Park street fest, his presence will be missed.
