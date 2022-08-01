Q: Is my mentally ill adult daughter liable for an apt lease she signed?

answers.justia.com
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Chicago woman left partially sterilized sues hospital over unwanted procedure
A 34-year-old Chicago woman has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Mount Sinai Hospital after she says she received a medical procedure without her consent.
Pyoderma Gangrenosum on the Lower Extremity
1Medical student, University of Illinois at Chicago-Rockford, Chicago, Illinois. 2Dermatology resident, Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California. Received March 23, 2022. Accepted July 7, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The authors report that informed patient consent was obtained for publication of the images used herein.
Grieving Family Seeks Answers in Child's Daycare Death
Two parents from Chicago's south suburbs are desperately seeking answers in their son's death. Tiffany and Craig Pearson say they dropped off 5-year-old Anthony the morning of July 19 at an in-home daycare in Richton Park. Hours later, they were informed by police he was unresponsive. "There's no words for...
Convicted molester told girl ‘not to tell her parents’
A northern Indiana man has been convicted of molesting his friends' daughter, including while he was helping them remodel a house.
Cook County landlords will find it difficult to illegally deny applicants with old criminal records
Sisavanh Baker, Cook County’s director of human rights and ethics, said they have been getting complaints from people who said they’re being denied apartment rentals because of old criminal convictions, in violation of the Just Housing Amendment.
‘A Bigger Cage Is Not The Right Answer’: Animal Advocates Urge Cook County Officials To Relocate Rocky The Coyote
CHICAGO — Animal activists have for months raised concerns about the wellbeing of a 4-year-old coyote named Rocky who’s lived in a suburban forest preserve enclosure most of his life — and they aren’t satisfied with the response from county officials. The Forest Preserves of Cook...
Checking in on local twins, 3 years after complex and rare birth
CHICAGO — The WGN Medical Watch team has a follow up to a remarkable birth story. We first introduced you to Janessa and Genesis three years ago. The local twins endured a complex and rare delivery. At the time, it was only the second known procedure of its kind on twins – a partial delivery and an immediate surgery – at just 29 week.
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
Updates on Lawsuits against Religions
Three new cases of employees against religious employers were decided this past week. There was small good news for the plaintiff in one case, and two more losses by “ministers.”. Good News. The Case. Some good news from the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, in an opinion by Justice...
State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling
EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
Monkeypox Declared Public Health Emergency in Illinois by Governor
Illinois Governor declares public health emergency following over 500 cases of monkeypox being reported in the state. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declares state of emergency due to MonkeypoxWikipedia.
Chicago woman who documented divorce on TikTok fatally shot by ex-husband: police
Sania Khan, 29, was found dead in her Chicago apartment July 18. Police believe her ex-husband, Raheel Ahmed, killed her in a murder-suicide.
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
West Nile virus ‘a terrible way to die’: Evanston widow warns of risks, expert urges mosquito precautions
“It’s a terrible way to die. I’m sharing this with you because it’s underreported and everyone’s focused on COVID, which I understand. But this is largely preventable,” said Myra Janus, the widow of Lincoln Janus, a 73-year-old retired attorney who was left paralyzed and on a ventilator within a few weeks of being bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus sometime in late August or early September 2021.
Gary on path to a mobile mental health crisis response program
Listening to its residents, Gary’s city council has designated $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for an initiative to improve access to mental health services. If approved by the council and mayor, Ordinance C.P.O. 2022-54 will create and support a mental health crisis response program with...
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
Illinois Declares State Of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
There are currently 533 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. Here are the symptoms, how long they last, and how to take precautions. While many people were under the impression that life was starting to get back to normal, monkeypox cases are rising drastically. According to CBS News, Gov. JB Pritzker, on Monday, declared a public health emergency as cases in Illinois continue to appear.
Latin Mass Will No Longer be Held At Only Catholic Church in Woodlawn
As the Catholic Church continues to move away from traditional Latin mass, one church in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood is divided on teh changes. In 2015, fire ripped through Christ the King, the only Catholic church remaining in Woodlawn. A community group, parishioners and donors raised millions of dollars to save...
Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago
The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
Mourning the loss of Rickshaw Rick
We are saddened to announce the passing of Rick Carter, locally known as “Rickshaw Rick,” on July 26. An avid biker, for years he passionately provided pedi-cab and bicycle tours throughout Oak Park and parts of Chicago. Whether you saw him during a Frank Lloyd Wright tour, a wedding, or you hitched a ride during an Oak Park street fest, his presence will be missed.
