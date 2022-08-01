Fort Wayne city pools to close for the season on Aug. 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Fort Wayne Community Schools are planning sneak peaks of their newest program on Tuesday. According to The Journal Gazette, curious community members will have an opportunity Tuesday to get a glimpse of Fort Wayne Community Schools’ newest program. And FWCS students entering milestone grade levels are also welcome to get a sneak peek of their schools Tuesday as the almost 30,000-student district readies for start of the academic year on Aug. 10. The all new “Amp Lab” at Electric Works, an innovative, half-day entrepreneurship program for 400 juniors and seniors, will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. on the former General Electric campus along Broadway.

