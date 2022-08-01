Fort Wayne city pools to close for the season on Aug. 6

www.wowo.com
Related
Recycling drop-off site at Southgate Plaza to close, county looking for new location
According to a release from the county, this move comes as the property owners at the location off of Pettit Avenue in Fort Wayne have decided to no longer be a host for recycling drop-offs.
WIBC.com
Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
WOWO News
New Haven’s Jury Pool closing on Sunday
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven’s Jury Pool will close for the season on Sunday evening. New Haven Parks & Recreation says the pool will be open daily from 12:30-8 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 7 weather permitting before it closes for the season. The New Haven Community Center Park...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne pools to close this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pool season is coming to an end. McMillen Park will close for the season Monday due to “unforeseen staffing issues.” Northside pool will shut down Saturday at 5 p.m. The city said pool staff was returning to school and “there will no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
Cooling stations will be available Wednesday due to heat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will open the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory as a cooling station due to high temperatures forecast for Wednesday. The cooling station located at 1100 S. Calhoun Street in downtown Fort Wayne will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council backs passenger rail service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, there was a 7-1 vote for a non-binding approval of Councilman Geoff Paddock’s plan for passenger rail service connecting the city to Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. The lone opponent of the rail was Jason Arp, 4th...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves ‘very good’ fuel contracts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just as consumers have felt the pain at the pump, so is the city of Fort Wayne. On Tuesday night Fort Wayne City Council approved two contracts, one each for diesel and unleaded gasoline, to run the city’s fleet of vehicles next year.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne City Council approves non-biding resolution in favor of high-speed rail through city
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Council members voted in favor Tuesday night of a non-binding resolution to support the idea of high-speed rail through the city. The system would stretch through much of northeast Indiana between Chicago and Columbus with Fort Wayne being one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming
The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne City Council members vote in support of high-speed rail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council members voted in support of high-speed rail through the city. The vote was 7 to 1 in favor of a high-speed rail system. They say that it would bring thousands of jobs to the area. Our reporting partners at ABC 21 say...
fortwaynesnbc.com
County: Several roads to close for railroad work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
WANE-TV
What’s the Allen County Jail worth?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Jail sits on about 3 acres of prime riverfront property, surrounded by a park, a river and a dizzying amount of new construction. It could be worth $1.7 million at the going land rate of $10 per square foot or $4.5 million, according to a compilation of land comps going back to 1999.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woof Woff: New dog park opens on north side of Fort Wayne
There's a new space for your dog to roam, run, jump, explore and play freely all without being on a leash.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
Get to know Fort Wayne Police at this community event
The first 100 kids at the event can get a free backpack, and many of the booths have free school supplies available, organizers said.
WANE-TV
From the archives: Memorial Coliseum roof raised 20 years ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Remember when they literally raised the roof of the Memorial Coliseum?. It was 20 years ago – Aug. 2, 2002 – when the 1,200 ton roof was lifted nearly 42 feet to allow for a major expansion of the venue. It was...
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Fort Wayne sunflower passes U.S. record
A Fort Wayne sunflower is now the tallest on record in the United States.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
WOWO News
Open House For New FWCS Amp Lab Takes Place Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Fort Wayne Community Schools are planning sneak peaks of their newest program on Tuesday. According to The Journal Gazette, curious community members will have an opportunity Tuesday to get a glimpse of Fort Wayne Community Schools’ newest program. And FWCS students entering milestone grade levels are also welcome to get a sneak peek of their schools Tuesday as the almost 30,000-student district readies for start of the academic year on Aug. 10. The all new “Amp Lab” at Electric Works, an innovative, half-day entrepreneurship program for 400 juniors and seniors, will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. on the former General Electric campus along Broadway.
Comments / 0