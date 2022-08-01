ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Point Software (CHKP) Stock Slips Despite Earnings Beat

By David Moadel
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
investorplace.com

Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

Why Are Cannabis Stocks TLRY, CGC, CRON Up Today?

Following a rough first half of the year, cannabis stocks are finally enjoying some positive momentum. Key players Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) are finally gaining significant ground. Though the news cycle for the botanical sector was light, Tilray last week released its financial results for its fiscal year 2022, featuring some positive dynamics. Combined with legalization news from Switzerland, the industry may be rising in sympathy.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators

Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Nikola (NKLA) Stock Revs Up as Shareholders Pass Proposal 2

Electric vehicle (EV) producer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is surging today on exciting news. Shareholders of NKLA stock have voted to approve Proposal 2. As noted in a statement released by the company, “this proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.”
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

TBLT, HOUR: 5 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

Short squeeze stocks are still on the minds of traders looking for shares that could experience major growth this week. Luckily for them, Fintel has it covered with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard list of stocks that traders will want to watch. That list uses a scale of 0 to 100 to determine the short squeeze potential of a stock. Those closer to 100 are more likely to be the target of a short squeeze.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why Is Target (TGT) Stock in the Spotlight Today?

Wissink outlines four reasons why the firm isn't hopeful for TGT. That includes a lowered earnings per share outlook for the retail company. Target (NYSE:TGT) stock is in the news today as investors react to a new note from Jefferies that gives the retail company flak. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

GPN, EVOP Stocks Alert: What’s Going on With Global Payments Today?

This follows news of a deal for GPN to acquire EVOP. GPN also released a positive earnings report for Q2 2022 today. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stock and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares are both rising higher on Monday thanks to earnings and acquisition news. Let’s start with the earnings report from...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Oversold Energy Stocks to Buy Now

APA Corporation (APA): Trading at a heavily discounted valuation, APA has several potential catalysts. Vaalco Energy (EGY): A small-cap energy play with a strong balance sheet, generating high earnings relative to its stock price. Equitrans Midstream (ETRN): Issues with one of its main pipeline projects may be overly reflected in...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

TSLA Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch During Tesla’s Annual Meeting

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming Aug. 4 shareholder meeting has been on many investors’ calendars for months. Why? It will bring the final verdict on the TSLA stock split. The shareholder vote on the company’s 3-for-1 stock split proposal is the primary reason that Wall Street has been waiting for the meeting. But it isn’t the only factor that investors will be watching closely this year. Tesla has rebranded its shareholder meeting the Cyber Roundup in a clear nod to its April 2022 Cyber Rodeo event. It has even gone so far as trademarking its logo for advertising and branding purposes. TSLA stock has started the week off by rising as anticipation for the event mounts.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

NKLA Stock Alert: What to Know About Nikola’s Deal for Romeo Power

Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are in the spotlight after the company announced that it will acquire Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) for $144 million in an all-stock transaction. NKLA stock is trending slightly upward on the news today. The purchase price values RMO stock at 74 cents per share, a 34% premium...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We're covering the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday. We’re starting off Monday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to watch!. We’ve got clinical trial data, public debuts, and more to cover this morning. Let’s get into that news below!. Pre-Market...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

AMC Stock: 3 Things to Watch When AMC Reports Earnings

Aug. 4 is going to be a very important day for investors. Shareholders will vote on the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock split, but another key market event is scheduled for the same day. AMC Entertainment’s (NYSE:AMC) 2022 second-quarter earnings report will be released on the same day. A popular meme play, AMC stock has been rising on mounting anticipation, but the month hasn’t been so smooth.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why Is Applied DNA (APDN) Stock Up 212% Today?

Applied DNA (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company revealed its starting analytical validation of a monkeypox virus test. The new test from Applied DNA has been developed as a New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Laboratory Developed Test. If the current validation goes well, the company intends to submit it to NYSDOH for approval.
STONY BROOK, NY
InvestorPlace

UBER Stock Just Revved Its Engines. Here’s What Comes Next.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is one of this week’s earnings winners. It announced it’s second quarter 2022 earnings earlier today and Wall Street is pleased. Despite reporting a loss of $2.6 billion, the company topped analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings per share. This news has sent UBER stock on a wild ride. As of this writing, it is up almost 17% for the day with only minimal turbulence. Despite a slight dip within the past hour, it already looks poised to continue its upward trajectory. While ride-sharing peer Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is rising in solidarity, UBER stock has gained more.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

MULN Stock Alert: Why Is Mullen Revving Up Today?

Electrice vehicle (EV) penny stock Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is revving up today, as shares are up about 9% on the day. Currently changing hands near 90 cents, bulls would love to see MULN stock clear the $1 mark. What’s helping drive the stock higher is that the Southern California-based company...
IRVINE, CA
InvestorPlace

HKD, AMTD Stock Alert: What to Know as AMTD Digital Thanks Investors

AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) are both jumping in pre-market trading today, with AMTD stock soaring more than 400% to $11.61 at one point and HKD stock advancing 14.6% to $799. Hong Kong-based AMTD Idea is an investment bank, while its subsidiary, AMTD Digital, has created digital tools that perform functions related to financial services.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why Is Cazoo (CZOO) Stock Up 200% Today?

Shares of Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) soared higher by as much as 200% after the company reported its second quarter and first half of the year results. Cazoo debuted on the public market last August through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger at more than $9 per share. Today, CZOO stock is trading in the $1 range.
RETAIL

